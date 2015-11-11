Durant injured in Thunder’s win over Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Kevin Durant’s homecoming ended sooner than expected when the Oklahoma City Thunder forward suffered a hamstring injury. The Washington Wizards’ stretch of brutal defensive performances continued as did their losing streak.

Durant didn’t play the second half, but guard Russell Westbrook picked up the slack with a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder trounced the Washington Wizards 125-101 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Thunder (5-3), who led 68-50 at halftime and by as many as 29 points in the second half. Guard Dion Waiters scored 25 points and forward Serge Ibaka had 23 points. Oklahoma City sank 15 of 23 3-pointers during its second straight win.

Durant, a fan favorite from the nearby Maryland suburbs, grabbed at his left leg late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half as the team announced he suffered a hamstring strain. The 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player still managed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while helping the Thunder take control early.

“It’s a little sore, man, but I’ll just get it checked out tomorrow,” Durant said of the injured hamstring. “I’ll see what it’s looking like after that. I‘m glad we came in here and got a win.”

Center Marcin Gortat and guard Ramon Sessions scored 15 points, and forward Otto Porter had 14 for the Wizards (3-4). Washington avoided its recent rash of turnovers, yet lost its third straight game while allowing its most points this season.

“Well, it looked like we did not believe that we could win to me,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman bluntly stated following Washington’s largest loss of the season.

The Wizards played without guard and leading scorer Bradley Beal, who injured his left shoulder in Saturday’s road loss at the Atlanta Hawks, and forward Nene (back spasms). They were also outrebounded 53-41 and shot 39.2 percent from the field.

John Wall scored a season-low nine points. The All-Star guard’s focus postgame wasn’t about the team’s offense. Washington allowed an average of 119 points during the current three-game slide.

“Play defense,” Wall said when asked what the team must fix. “You score 100 points in this league, you think you can win those games, but if you’re giving up almost 130, you have no chance.”

The Thunder establishing quick defensive position limited Wall and Washington’s fast-break opportunities.

“John Wall didn’t see any lanes to get to the rim or kick out. We closed it off on him,” Durant said.

Westbrook either scored or assisted on Oklahoma City’s first five baskets. The energetic guard recorded the triple-double without playing in the fourth quarter. He and his teammates did enough to finish the job without Durant.

“It’s what we’re supposed to do,” Westbrook said. “We’re not walking out with a championship, but we know what we’re supposed to do as a team. We’re trying to play a level that’s championship basketball level, and we took care of business tonight.”

Waiters’ 3-pointer gave Oklahoma City its largest lead at 104-75 before the sellout crowd.

The focus for many centered on the local kid -- and the hope Durant might return for good when he becomes a free agent next summer.

The public fawning over Durant is nothing new. What’s new in the discussion about the “KD2DC” movement is what Durant said about the attention. Earlier in the week, Durant told reporters in Oklahoma City he viewed the overt cheering for him in Washington over the Wizards, a playoff team, “disrespectful.”

Some fans clearly got the hint as the cheering was subdued for Durant during pregame introductions with spats of booing. Mild applause broke out when the All-Star forward sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening period. The Thunder led 37-23 after the first quarter.

The Wizards committed only eight turnovers after a combined 49 in the prior two games.

NOTES: The Wizards-Thunder wrap up their season series Feb. 1 in Oklahoma City. ... Wizards G Bradley Beal’s 22.7-point average tied him with Detroit Pistons G Reggie Jackson for 10th among NBA scorers before Tuesday’s game. ... Wizards rookie F Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 11 points with two 3-pointers in his home debut. Washington’s first round pick received playing time in three previous games, but on the road. ... The Thunder return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Washington is off until Saturday when the Orlando Magic visit. The Wizards won their season opener 88-87 in Orlando on Oct. 28.