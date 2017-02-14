Wizards thrash Thunder for third consecutive win

WASHINGTON -- It's not often a team scores 120 points and claims defense won the game. Seeing as the Washington Wizards stymied Oklahoma City's All-Star Russell Westbrook for the final three quarters, that focus is understandable.

Markieff Morris scored 23 points, and John Wall had 15 points and 14 assists as the Washington Wizards thrashed the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-98 on Monday night.

Bradley Beal had 22 points as all five starters scored in double figures for the Wizards, who made 13 of 21 3-point attempts, shot 57.5 percent from the field overall and led by as many as 34 points.

Washington (33-21) has won three straight, 10 of 11 overall and 19 of 20 at home. The Wizards are an Eastern Conference-best 17-5 since Jan. 1.

Westbrook scored 17 points for the Thunder, but the Most Valuable Player candidate was nowhere near his triple-double form.

"It definitely starts with him," Beal said of the collective effort against Westbrook, who shot 5 of 19 from the field. "Containing him as much as possible, keeping him out of the paint. Make him take a lot of tough jumpers. That's' the game we want him to play. He wasn't comfortable with it. We made it difficult for him and their whole offense to get going."

Less than 48 hours after an emotional matchup against former teammate, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City (31-25) shot 35.4 percent overall and 7 of 34 on 3-point tries in its second straight loss.

Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double on the season, finished with four rebounds and four assists while missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He scored 13 points in the opening period, but missed 12 of 13 shots over the final three quarters.

"I was doing what I wanted. I just missed," said Westbrook, who was far more efficient postgame than during his time on the court. The point guard only played 24 minutes -- five in the second half of the rout.

"He had an off night," said Washington coach Scott Brooks, who held the same job with Oklahoma City for the first seven seasons of Westbrook's career. "He's allowed to do that. It doesn't happen often. "

The Wizards opened the game making their first nine field-goal attempts and led by 16 points in the first quarter, though the Thunder sliced the margin to 47-44 with 8:09 remaining before halftime. The Washington starters soon returned to action, and the Wizards' domination followed. Over the next 13:48, the Wizards outscored the Thunder 44-13.

Otto Porter (18 points, 12 rebounds) scored 13 in the third quarter as the Wizards dominated the period 34-19. That included two for Porter on a fastbreak dunk off Wall's spectacular, behind-the-back pass between his own legs for an 86-57 lead. Porter's 3-pointer moments later gave Washington its largest lead at 91-57.

The Wizards led 101-73 after the third, marking their 21st game in a row with at least 100 points.

"I thought our ball movement was really good tonight," Brooks said. "It's hard to stop and fun to watch."

Washington signed Brooks to a five-year contract one year after he was fired by Oklahoma City after a seven-year run. The coach wouldn't admit to much personal satisfaction after beating his former team for the first time. Oklahoma City rallied late to force overtime before running away in the extra period for a 126-115 on Nov. 30.

"He's never going to talk about it," Beal said. "He's a Wizard in my mind. I forget all about the OKC days."

Westbrook had one of his 26 triple-double this season in the first meeting, but he had scant help in the rematch.

Westbrook was the only Oklahoma City starter to score in double figures. Joffrey Lauvergne scored 17 points and Cameron Payne had 12 off the bench.

Beal hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Wizards led 22-6. Washington finished the quarter with 38 points, tying its season high for an opening period. However, the Wizards led by only six entering the second because of Westbrook's offense.

"We kind of dug ourselves a hole," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "We fought back. I thought the start of (each of the first three quarters) wasn't great. ... We were constantly playing catch up from there."

NOTES: C Marcin Gortat had 12 points and G Trey Burke 11 for Washington. ... Thunder G Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the first meeting of the season with Washington. ... Washington's 23 home wins before the All-Star break ties Golden State and Cleveland for the league lead ... Oklahoma City hosts New York on Wednesday before entering the All-Star break. The Thunder won the first meeting on the road 112-103. ... The Wizards end the pre-All Star portion of the schedule Thursday at the Pacers. Washington leads the season series 2-1 after a 112-107 home win over Indiana on Friday.