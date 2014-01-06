Preview: Timberwolves at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers attempt to carry over the momentum from an outstanding road trip when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The 76ers had dropped 17 of 20 overall after dropping the first two stops of the trip but rebounded in surprising fashion to win the last four. Thaddeus Young scored a season high-tying 30 points in the stunning road trip finale, which gave Philadelphia its longest winning streak since a four-game run at the end of the 2011-12 season.

The Timberwolves are coming off a tough 115-111 loss at home to Oklahoma City on Saturday, giving up 48 points to Thunder superstar Kevin Durant and squandering a 15-point fourth-quarter lead. Minnesota has dropped four of its last six on the road but scored a 106-99 home win over Philadelphia last month after rallying from 19 points down. The Timberwolves, who enter a game below .500, have failed on seven straight opportunities to get above the even mark.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-17): Minnesota has obvious weapons in big men Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic, who combined for 61 points and 25 rebounds in the loss to Oklahoma City, but it remains a team with little interior presence on the defensive end. The Timberwolves are last in the league in blocked shots (2.9) and opponents shoot 52.3 percent from the floor in the paint, the highest mark in the league. That could be an issue against a Philadelphia team that can fill it up inside and produced a 64-40 edge in the paint while knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (12-21): It was rather fitting that the Trail Blazers were the opponent on the back end of the trip, for it was Portland that handed Philadelphia its worst home loss of the season on Dec. 14, a 139-105 rout in which the Blazers nailed a franchise-record 21 3-pointers. “I give the guys so much credit for fixing the things that were so poor when we played them the last time,” head coach Brett Brown told reporters Saturday. Portland was held to a 3-of-22 showing from beyond the arc and a 36.4 percent mark overall by the Sixers, who had allowed at least 100 points in each of their previous 10 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia is 1-10 without PG Michael Carter-Williams in the lineup, and 11-11 with the rookie playing.

2. Love had 26 points and 15 rebounds in Minnesota’s comeback win over Philadelphia on Dec. 11.

3. Young has at least 25 points in six of his last seven games.

PREDICTION: 76ers 106, Timberwolves 101