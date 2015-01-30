Preview: Timberwolves at 76ers

Minnesota and Philadelphia have been at or near the bottom of the NBA standings all season, but both enter a Friday matchup in the City of Brotherly Love on a rare winning note. The 76ers snapped a six-game slide with an 89-69 rout of Detroit on Wednesday, riding a balanced attack and solid defense to their fourth home win of the season. Robert Covington had 19 points and Michael Carter-Williams added 14, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a one-game layoff for Philadelphia.

Timberwolves guard Kevin Martin waited much longer than that for his return to the court but also made it a triumphant one, bouncing back from a 34-game absence to score 21 points in a 110-98 win over Boston on Wednesday. Martin came off the bench while all five starters scored at least 12 points in Minnesota’s first home win since Dec. 10. The Timberwolves’ offensive output was among the squad’s best of the season, but it was held to 77 points - two more than its season low - in a loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (8-37): Martin’s successful return, which featured 12 points in the fourth quarter, was the story of Minnesota’s win over Boston. However, the debut of Lorenzo Brown after he signed a 10-day contract was also notable, as the former 76er scored a career-high 11 points and handed out three assists in 24 minutes off the bench. Veteran Mo Williams is expected to return from a one-game absence to attend a funeral, which may cut into Brown’s playing time Thursday.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (9-37): Although he missed a game due to the illness, Carter-Williams looks as if he is ready to carry the torch again in the absence of leading scorer Tony Wroten, who has been lost to an ACL tear. In six games while Wroten was sidelined earlier this season, Carter-Williams averaged 17.7 points, 11.7 assists and 9.2 rebounds. Including the game in which Wroten was hurt earlier this month, Carter-Williams has produced 17.3 points a game on 42.8 percent shooting, a nice bump from his season marks of 15.3 points and 38.1 percent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Williams had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the loss to Philadelphia last month.

2. 76ers SG Hollis Thompson is 4-for-21 from the field over his last three games.

3. The Timberwolves are 4-6 with Martin in the lineup and 4-31 without him.

PREDICTION: 76ers 94, Timberwolves 92