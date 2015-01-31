Carter-Williams leads 76ers past Timberwolves

PHILADELPHIA -- Point guard Michael Carter-Williams found his comfort zone recently, as is evident not only in his numbers, but his increasing command of a young Philadelphia 76ers team.

Carter-Williams had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-94 on Friday night.

It was the third triple-double of the season for Carter-Williams, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, and the fifth of his career. He had fallen one rebound short in Wednesday night’s victory over Detroit, and afterward said no one had bothered to tell him he was close.

This time, a few of his teammates did. Carter-Williams claimed his final rebound with 12.7 seconds left after a miss by Minnesota guard Andrew Wiggins.

No one had to tell Carter-Williams how much improvement he has shown lately, but coach Brett Brown reiterated that point anyway.

“I just feel like he’s playing so much more at peace within himself, and I think the group is doing the same,” Brown said. “And collectively it produces some decent performances.”

Carter-Williams did not disagree.

“I think I’ve relaxed a little bit,” he said. “When we start getting into a little bit of trouble or the other team starts going on a little bit of a run, I‘m keeping my composure a little bit more. I‘m not trying to do it all myself and (I) kind of let things happen, rather than trying to force it a little bit.”

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute had 18 points to lead Philadelphia (10-37), which won its second straight home game for the first time since taking its first two last season. Forward Robert Covington and center Nerlens Noel had 14 each.

Noel, who made seven of eight shots, also blocked six shots and had four of the 76ers’ 13 steals.

The victory ensured that the 2014-15 76ers will not share a dubious place in the record book with the 1972-73 team, which went 9-73, the worst full-season record in NBA history.

The 76ers scored over 100 points for the first time in 24 games, made exactly half their shots and had 27 assists on 37 field goals, leading Minnesota coach Flip Saunders to call his team’s defense “terrible.”

“They made shots,” Saunders said, “but you can’t give them shots. I‘m disappointed. I thought they played harder than us, even though we beat them on the boards (38-34) and everything.”

Guard Kevin Martin had 19 points and center Nikola Pekovic added 18 to pace Minnesota (8-38), which dropped six of its last seven. Wiggins scored 15, and forward Gorgui Dieng had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers never trailed after assembling an 11-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, which wiped out a three-point deficit and gave them an 85-77 lead with 8:53 left. Backup forward Jerami Grant contributed five of his eight points during the flurry and reserve center Henry Sims had four of his six.

Minnesota twice crept within four points in the fourth quarter, the last time on Wiggins’ basket with 4:22 remaining, but the 76ers scored nine of the game’s last 13 points, including five by Carter-Williams.

The teams parried through a free-wheeling first half that saw 13 lead changes, 11 ties and little defense. The 76ers shot 62.2 percent from the field, their best in any half this season, and the Timberwolves made 57.9 percent of their attempts.

Carter-Williams, who had eight points and eight assists in the half, put Philadelphia ahead 61-59 when he took an inbounds pass and streaked the length of the court for a layup at the second-quarter buzzer.

NOTES: Minnesota F Thaddeus Young, who spent his first seven NBA seasons with the 76ers, played his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to the Timberwolves in August. The 76ers left three framed copies of his jersey in the visiting locker room for him, something he called “a great gesture,” and he was accorded a warm ovation when he was introduced beforehand. The 76ers also gave him a video tribute early in the game. “I gave my blood, sweat and tears -- literally -- to this franchise for seven years,” Young said, “so it’s definitely a great feeling to be well-received.” Young finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. ... Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio (sprained left ankle) missed his 41st straight game, and coach Flip Saunders said before the game Rubio will not play Saturday against Cleveland, either. Saunders did add that Rubio practiced Thursday, worked out Friday and is scheduled to work out before Saturday’s game as well. “I don’t know if he’ll go Monday (against Dallas),” Saunders said, “but we’re hoping sometime next week.” ... 76ers G Jason Richardson, out since January 2013 with injuries to his left knee and right foot, told Calkins Newspapers before the game that he has been scrimmaging recently and reiterated that he hopes to return before the All-Star break. ... Timberwolves G Mo Williams (hip soreness) missed his second straight game.