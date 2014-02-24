Reserve F Robinson comes up big for Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There were plenty of factors in Portland’s come-from-behind, 108-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at the Moda Center, but none bigger than the performance of Trail Blazers forward Thomas Robinson.

With starting forward LaMarcus Aldridge idled due to a groin injury, Robinson came off the bench to contribute 14 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and some important defense on All-Star forward Kevin Love.

“We were joking, coming back into the locker room (after the game), calling him ‘Thomas Aldridge,'” guard Damian Lillard said. “He was huge for us. He went out and got a lot of rebounds outside of his box. He had a lot of tough finishes, ran the floor, protected the paint. He made some big-time plays that came at the perfect time.”

Lillard scored a game-high 32 points as the Trail Blazers (38-18) rallied from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit. Forward Nicolas Batum added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Portland, which won for the second consecutive game.

Love, playing center in the absence of injured Nikola Pekovic, scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who saw their three-game winning streak end. Guard J.J. Barea matched his season high with 21 points off the bench for Minnesota (27-29).

The Blazers shot superbly -- 48.2 percent from the field, 46.4 percent from 3-point range and 93.8 percent from the foul line. The Wolves shot only 39.4 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent (9-for-28) on 3-point attempts.

Minnesota’s hit just 32.5 percent from the floor in the second half. Portland, meanwhile, shot 50 percent in the second half, making eight of 15 tries from beyond the arc.

“They’re good even with LaMarcus out,” Love said. “They can put points up in a hurry, shoot the ball well, and they have one of the best -- if not the best -- crowds in the league.”

Portland quickly erased an eight-point, halftime deficit, a 3-pointer by Lillard tying the count at 71-71 with 5:49 left in the third quarter. A Batum jumper pushed the Blazers in front 82-80 with 1:50 to go, and the home team took an 84-80 advantage into the final period.

The Blazers outscored Minnesota 16-6 through the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to jack their lead to 100-86. The Wolves never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

“The second half was really exciting,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I loved the energy. It was a very good defensive half for us. Our attitude, our demeanor coming out at halftime was what made the difference.”

Minnesota sank eight of its first nine shots from the field to jump to an 18-9 lead four minutes into the game. The Wolves increased the margin to 22-11 and settled for a 34-26 advantage after one quarter. Love had 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Lillard scored 13 for the Blazers in the period, sinking five of seven shots, including two of two from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves hiked their lead to 52-34 in the second quarter despite Love sitting out for more than six minutes. It was 60-44 when the Blazers began to climb back, scoring eight in a row to get within 60-52 at the half.

Love had 17 points and eight rebounds by halftime, and Barea 15 points at the break. Lillard had 17 first-half points.

NOTES: Both teams were short-handed in the post. Portland was without starting F LaMarcus Aldridge (groin) and backup centers Joel Freeland (knee) and Meyers Leonard (ankle). Minnesota was minus starting C Nikola Pekovic (ankle) and reserve C Ronny Turiaf (knee) in addition to starting G Kevin Martin (thumb). Coach Rick Adelman said Martin might return either Tuesday at Phoenix or Saturday at Sacramento. ... Portland F Thomas Robinson is the only player in the NBA to come off the bench for at least 18 rebounds and seven offensive boards this season. He’s the first Blazer reserve to get 18 rebounds in a game since Joel Przybilla in 2008. ... Minnesota F Kevin Love has scored at least 30 points in five consecutive games and in nine of his past 11 contests. ... Portland F Nicolas Batum recorded his third double-double of the season.