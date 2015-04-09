Trail Blazers easily handle visiting Timberwolves

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There was to be no messing around by the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers seized the advantage from the opening tip and led from start to finish in a 116-91 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We want to win every game from here out,” said forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who collected 24 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. “Guys came in, locked in and ready to go.”

Center Robin Lopez scored 18 points with six rebounds and guard Damian Lillard had 17 points and handed out six assists for the Blazers (51-27), who won for the seventh time in nine games as they battle for playoff seeding in the Western Conference.

“We know the more games we win, the better chance we give ourselves of having homecourt (advantage),” Lillard said. “We wanted to come out and attack the game. We did a great job of that. (The Timberwolves) kept fighting, but we found a way to put them away in the third quarter.”

Portland led 55-36 at halftime, then outscored Minnesota 20-12 in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to grab a 75-48 advantage. The Blazers had an 84-62 edge heading into the final period. The Timberwolves got no closer than 20 points the rest of the way.

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points for the Wolves (16-62), who lost their eighth straight contest. Guard Zach LaVine had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds and Kevin Martin scored 17 points for the visitors.

The Blazers “are a great team,” Wiggins said. “They’re one of the favorites in the playoffs. We tried to compete, tried to play hard, but they got the lead early and we weren’t able to get back in it.”

Portland shot .494 from the field, won the rebound battle 53-35 and led the entire way in evening the season series with the Timberwolves at 2-2.

Minnesota shot only .376 from the field, including .273 (3 for 11) from 3-point range.

“We played a pretty solid game at both ends of the court,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Minnesota is undermanned (due to injuries), but I liked our approach from the beginning. We came out the third quarter, took care of business and let everybody get out onto the court.”

The Blazers shot at a .500 clip and controlled the boards 29-18 en route to a 55-36 lead at intermission. Aldridge led the way with 18 points while Wiggins had 15 points for the Timberwolves.

When Lillard buried a 3-pointer for a 62-40 lead three minutes into the third quarter, the issue was all but decided.

The Blazers “have a lot of depth, so it was a combination of things for us tonight,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “We couldn’t withstand their runs.”

The Timberwolves are playing out the season, while the Blazers are preparing for the postseason.

”We want to get to where they are,“ Lavine said. ”When you step on the court, you respect who you’re playing, but you don’t give them too much respect because you have to go at them at the same time.

“We know they have two All-Stars (Aldridge and Lillard) on their team. They have some of the best players in the league, but if we don’t go at them to try to earn their respect, they’re just going to keep trying to kill you.”

NOTES: Twelve of the 13 Blazers who suited up scored, including recently signed rookie G Tim Frazier, who had three points in his home debut. ... The Timberwolves have used 25 players this season, primarily due to the rash of injuries that have left them minus seven of their top 10 players. “We had a rash of them early, and it changed us,” Saunders said. “We became a developmental team.” That paid dividends in the progress of rookies Wiggins and LaVine. “I didn’t think Wiggins and Levine would be where they’re at today,” Saunders said. “They’re much more advanced in all areas than I expected.” ... Veteran Minnesota F Kevin Garnett, who has missed the last 17 games with a sore left knee, is on the trip and has practiced. “I‘m optimistic he’ll play before the season’s done,” Saunders said. ... Stotts said the plan now is to play his regulars until playing seeding is decided. That includes Lillard, who played in his 242nd straight game Wednesday night. “Damian’s very competitive,” Stotts said. “He hasn’t missed a game in his career. He likes being on the court. That’s part of what drives him and is a big part of his success.”