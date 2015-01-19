Hornets 105, Timberwolves 80: Gerald Henderson scored 17 points as host Charlotte coasted to its seventh win in eight games.

Brian Roberts added 16 points and Gary Neal came off the bench to provide 12 for the Hornets, who played their second straight game without injured guard and leading scorer Kemba Walker. Star center Al Jefferson returned from a nine-game absence due to a groin injury to chip in eight points and five rebounds in a reserve role and P.J. Hairston added 11 points as Charlotte finished 12-of-22 from 3-point range.

Thaddeus Young led the way with 18 points for Minnesota, which shot 36.3 percent from the field while completing a 2-2 road trip. Andrew Wiggins and Mo Williams, who combined to average nearly 50 points a game in the first three games of the trip, were held to a total of 22 on 6-of-27 shooting.

The Hornets opened the game on a 10-2 run and scored the first 12 points of the second quarter - capped by Jefferson’s basket - to go up 35-20. Minnesota scored just two baskets in the first eight-plus minutes of the period and needed a buzzer-beating 3-point heave by center Gorgui Dieng to get within 50-33 at the half.

The Timberwolves were as close as 18 early in the third before Charlotte had a 14-4 burst that Henderson finished with a 3-pointer to push the margin to 69-41. It was a 31-point gap entering the fourth and Jefferson opened the scoring in the final stanza to continue the rout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Timberwolves SF Shabazz Muhammad (oblique) missed his fifth straight game while SG Kevin Martin (wrist) and C Nikola Pekovic (ankle) reportedly could return Wednesday at home against Dallas. ... Walker remains day-to-day as he deals with a cyst in his left knee. ... G Lance Stephenson had nine assists and F Marvin Williams grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench for Charlotte.