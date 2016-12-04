Timberwolves rally to beat Hornets in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In four straight losses before Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves had come oh so close so many times. There was a two-point loss and a four-point loss. Four games lost by an average of seven points.

Finally, against the Charlotte Hornets, the Wolves found the combination that led to a 125-120 overtime triumph at Spectrum Center: A bunch of timely 3-pointers tinged with a never-give-up attitude.

"We've been fighting the last four, five games, and we finally got over that hump," Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine said. "It feels good."

Andrew Wiggins led the way for Minnesota with 29 points while Karl-Anthony Towns collected 27 points and 15 rebounds as the 'Wolves snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback that overturned what had been as much as a 15-point Charlotte lead.

Minnesota improved to 6-14 with the win. Five players scored in double-digits, including 17 points from LaVine and 12 each from Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica.

The Timberwolves used a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter and knocked in three 3-pointers in the final 38.8 seconds to force overtime. From there, they dominated in the extra period, scoring seven unanswered points and securing the win.

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau tried to temper the win, which was the first overtime game for the Timberwolves this season.

"You can't get too excited about it," he said. "Obviously, we're pleased we won. Tomorrow we gather and have a day of recovery, but then we get back to work."

Charlotte (11-9) has lost two of its last three games. Guard Kemba Walker led the way with 22 points while forward Frank Kaminsky chipped in 21 points. Nicolas Batum was just shy of a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Though Minnesota was sluggish throughout most of the game -- which was the second night of a back-to-back -- it scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter and knotted it at 84-84 with 8:18 remaining.

Charlotte built its lead back to 104-97 with 1:26 left after a 3-pointer from Kaminsky before Minnesota made its final push that included three 3-pointers in the final 38.8 seconds -- one each from LaVine, Ricky Rubio and Wiggins. Wiggins' game-tying three came from 31 feet away.

"That's when the intensity goes up this high, that's when you have to be at your best," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "That's when it's the most physical. That's when guys have to step up and make plays."

That's when Minnesota made plays. One of the biggest ones came when Rubio forced Walker into a turnover on an inbounds play with 38 seconds remaining. Walker stepped out of bounds will attempting to avoid Rubio on the baseline, and Rubio then knocked in a 3-pointer with 31.9 seconds left to slice Charlotte's advantage to 104-103.

A Walker jumper with 14.6 seconds left pushed the Hornets' edge to 106-103, but Wiggins knocked in his pull-up, long-distance 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left to force overtime.

"We had a lot of confidence, especially after Wiggins hitting a shot like he did," Towns said.

In the extra period, Minnesota knocked in seven straight points, culminating with a powerful Towns dunk that gave the Wolves a 113-106 edge with 3:58 left that Charlotte could not overcome.

"A lot of mistakes on the defensive end," Walker said. "Too many mistakes. Gave up some big baskets, just some missed rotations by a few of us. We just got to be better down the stretch."

All of it could be a learning experience for the young Timberwolves.

"The more close games you're in, the more you learn, the better you get," Thibodeau said. "Of course, we have to continue to work on it in practice because through repetition, that's what builds habits. But the more times we're into that, the better it is."

NOTES: The Timberwolves lost seven of eight games heading into Saturday's contest with Charlotte, and coach Tom Thibodeau, known for his defense, wasn't happy with Minnesota allowing opponents to shoot .471. "As a team we have to get a lot better and understand that it's not a sometimes thing," Thibodeau said. "That's something we have to count on every night." Rookie G Kris Dunn had six points on 2-for-3 shooting and five assists against New York on Friday, and Thibodeau called it one of his best games of the season. "He was attacking on both ends of the floor and that sort of set the tone for us," Thibodeau said. ... Charlotte guard Kemba Walker leads the Hornets in scoring with a 23.9 point-per-game average entering Saturday's game. ... Hornets F Marvin Williams missed his fifth game with a hyperextended left knee. Coach Steve Clifford said Williams participated in five-on-five drills at shootaround Saturday, however, and anticipates he could return later this week. ... The Hornets next play at Dallas on Monday while Minnesota's next game is at home Tuesday against San Antonio.