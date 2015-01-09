Preview: Timberwolves at Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t won in nearly a month, but the Milwaukee Bucks have waited nearly as long for a victory on their home floor. Something has to give when the clubs square off Friday in Milwaukee. The Timberwolves have lost 13 straight since Dec. 10 — tied for the sixth-longest skid in club history — while the Bucks have lost four straight at home dating to Dec. 13.

It hasn’t been all bad for the Timberwolves, who have seen some of their young players blossom despite the losing streak, during which seven of the 13 games have been decided by single digits. “I see growth in each one of our young guys’ game, but I think the main goal now is to win a basketball game,” Minnesota point guard Mo Williams told reporters. “Growth is good. Great for you guys to write about. Good story. But we don’t like losing.” Milwaukee has balanced his home struggles by winning five in a row on the road, including a 97-77 victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday, and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-29): Minnesota has been riddled with injuries, playing without key contributors Ricky Rubio (ankle), Kevin Martin (wrist) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle/wrist) for most of the season. Now Williams (11 points, 6.6 assists) is nursing an ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter against the Suns and is listed as questionable. Rookie Andrew Wiggins (14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds) is the leading scorer among healthy players and has been a major bright spot lately, averaging 21.5 points over the past eight games while hitting double figures in each.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (19-18): Milwaukee is short-handed in the frontcourt with forward Ersan Ilyasova still sidelined by a concussion and center Larry Sanders out for personal reasons, in addition to rookie Jabari Parker having been lost for the season to knee surgery. The Bucks have embraced the next-man-up mentality, though, and have 10 players averaging at least seven points. Point guard Brandon Knight (18.2 points, 5.1 assists) is the offensive catalyst, but second-year swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo (12 points, 6.2 rebounds) has made huge strides and Milwaukee averages 43.7 bench points, second-most in the league.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has held 10 straight opponents under 50 percent shooting, its longest streak since a 14-game run last season.

2. The Timberwolves have allowed triple digits in 29 of their 34 games and have won only one of those contests.

3. The Bucks have held opponents under 90 points an NBA-best 12 times and are undefeated when doing so.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Timberwolves 94