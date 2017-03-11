Preview: Timberwolves at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks try to extend their longest winning streak in more than two years when they wrap up a three-game homestand against the surging Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Friday's 99-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers was the fifth in a row for the Bucks, their best run since a five-gamer early in 2015.

It also moved them into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, although the squad begins a six-game road trip Monday and plays 12 of its final 17 contests away from home. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals against Indiana while Khris Middleton also had 21 points for Milwaukee, which shot 51.6 percent. They take aim at a Timberwolves team that has won six of eight and is coming off perhaps its best victory of the season, a 103-102 triumph over Golden State on Friday. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 47 points and Minnesota survived a late rally by the Warriors to stay within striking distance for a playoff spot in the West.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (27-37): Minnesota's defensive improvement continues to fuel its turnaround as it held Golden State to roughly 15 points below its season average and it is allowing 89.1 points over its last six victories. Point guard Ricky Rubio contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds Friday and handed out at least 10 assists in nine of his last 11 games. Wiggins scored 31 points and Towns had 18 and 16 boards in a 116-99 victory over the Bucks at home Dec. 30.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (31-33): The second half of the back-to-back could be difficult for Milwaukee unless it can get some more healthy bodies. Rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) and forward Mirza Teletovic (hamstring) missed Friday's game and are listed as day-to-day, and newly acquired forward Terrence Jones has yet to see any action in four games with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.4 points on 58.9 percent over his last five outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee won four straight meetings prior to the Dec. 30 loss.

2. Opponents are averaging 94.2 points during the Bucks' five-game winning streak.

3. Towns' string of consecutive double-doubles ended at seven Friday but he remains tied for second in the NBA with 48.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Timberwolves 97