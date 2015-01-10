Bucks 98, Timberwolves 84: Brandon Knight scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures as host Milwaukee sent Minnesota to its 14th straight loss.

John Henson and O.J. Mayo each scored 12 points off the bench for the Bucks, who snapped a four-game home losing streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton contributed 10 points and seven rebounds apiece for Milwaukee, which went 12-of-19 from 3-point range.

Andrew Wiggins collected 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists — setting a franchise rookie record with his sixth straight game with 20 or more points — to lead the Timberwolves. Thaddeus Young added 12 points and five steals and Shabazz Muhammad also scored 12 for Minnesota, which has not won since Dec. 10.

The Bucks outscored the Timberwolves 34-16 in the second quarter and finished the period with an 8-0 burst to take a 53-38 halftime lead. Minnesota was within seven midway through the third quarter before going more than six minutes between field goals as Milwaukee stretched the margin to 72-58 entering the fourth.

A Kendall Marshall 3-pointer pushed it to 80-60 with 10:41 remaining and it appeared the Bucks would coast to the finish, but Wiggins and Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers during an 8-0 run to pull Minnesota within 82-72 with 7:13 to play. Knight and Mayo answered with triples on consecutive trips and the Timberwolves didn’t threaten again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: PF Kenyon Martin (six points) made his Bucks debut after signing a 10-day contract Friday morning while C Miroslav Raduljica (four points) saw his first action for the Timberwolves after inking a 10-day deal Thursday. … Milwaukee has held 11 straight opponents under 50 percent shooting after limiting Minnesota to 40.5 percent. … The Bucks have held opponents under 90 points an NBA-best 13 times and are undefeated when doing so.