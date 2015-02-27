Preview: Timberwolves at Bulls

While the Minnesota Timberwolves adjust to having a franchise icon back, the Chicago Bulls are getting used to playing without their star point guard after yet another injury. The Bulls play their second game since losing Derrick Rose to a torn meniscus when they host the Timberwolves on Friday. Minnesota is coming off a 97-77 home win over Washington in Kevin Garnett’s first game back with the team.

Garnett’s return to Minnesota was successful as a new round of Timberwolves stars led a convincing victory while the veteran fan favorite contributed five points and eight rebounds after a standing ovation before the tip. “Tonight it was just over the top,” Garnett told reporters. “I did not know the city missed me like this. I don’t think you can ever wish or ever think the city loves you like this.” Chicago’s love affair with Rose has been a tumultuous one, and he is scheduled for surgery Friday morning — his third knee surgery since winning the NBA MVP in 2011.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WPWR (Chicago)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (13-43): Minnesota has the worst record in the Western Conference but has won five of its last eight. Garnett’s return provided Minnesota with a mentor for a new generation of stars including Rookie of the Year candidate Andrew Wiggins (15.6 points) and center Nikola Pekovic (13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds). Garnett is no longer a big-time scorer, but the Timberwolves have one in shooting guard Kevin Martin (21 points), who forms a solid backcourt duo with Ricky Rubio (10.6 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds).

ABOUT THE BULLS (36-22): Chicago should be past the point of panic about losing Rose, who missed most of the past two seasons, but his 18.4 points and five assists are not easily replaced. The Bulls can’t count on much more scoring production from Jimmy Butler (20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Pau Gasol (18.4 points, 12.1 rebounds). Aaron Brooks (10.6 points, 2.7 assists) and Kirk Hinrich (6.5 points, 2.4 assists) will share Rose’s role, and key reserves Nikola Mirotic (7.2 points) and Tony Snell (5.2 points) will need to do more offensively.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol has a league-best 38 double-doubles including 17 in his last 18 games.

2. The Timberwolves are 3-42 when shooting for a lower percentage than the opposition.

3. The Bulls forced nine turnovers in Wednesday’s 98-86 loss to Charlotte, only the third time in the past 29 games they have failed to force 10 or more.

PREDICTION: Bulls 95, Timberwolves 92