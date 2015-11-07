Preview: Timberwolves at Bulls

Derrick Rose’s slow start to the season is a thing of the past after one strong performance, or at least that’s what the Chicago Bulls are hoping. Rose will try to make it two straight great games when the Bulls host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

The former MVP, who has been wearing a mask since the beginning of the season due to an orbital fracture, was held to single digits in scoring in three straight games for the first time in his career before busting out with 29 points on 12-of-25 shooting and seven assists in a 104-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. ”As long as I know it’s a process, there’s going to be ups and downs,” Rose told reporters. “Just because there’s a high right now, it’s not a relief. I still have to work and get the most out of every day.” The Timberwolves are heading back out on the road after dropping their first two home games, including a 96-84 setback against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Minnesota shot 35.3 percent from the field in its lowest scoring game of the young season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN North-Plus (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2-2): No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns began his NBA career with a pair of double-doubles in road wins but battled foul trouble in a 106-101 home loss to Portland on Monday and endured his worst game yet in Thursday’s setback. Towns was 3-of-13 from the field and finished with season lows of six points and four rebounds. “I think we started missing shots early and then everybody starts settling for one-pass shots, like everybody’s going to get us going,” Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell told reporters. “It’s just a mark of a young team, not understanding that you still have to run your offense, you still have to make multiple passes, you have to give the defense a chance to make a mistake.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (4-2): As Rose has been nursing a series of injuries over the last few seasons, Jimmy Butler has stepped up to become the leader of the team and its go-to scorer. Butler chipped in 26 points to go along with Rose’s 29 on Thursday and is confident the team can thrive with the two of them hoisting up shots. “He had it going in the second half, I had it going in the first,” Butler told ESPN.com. “When I was hot, he continued to get me the ball. Whenever he was, do your thing, brother.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls F Doug McDermott made his first career start on Thursday and scored nine points in 23 minutes.

2. Minnesota G and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins is shooting 29.3 percent from the field.

3. Chicago has taken three straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Bulls 106, Timberwolves 96