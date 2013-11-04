Preview: Timberwolves at Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to continue the second-best season-opening streak in franchise history when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Minnesota is 3-0 after recording a road victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday for its best start since a franchise-best 6-0 run to begin the 2001-02 season. Cleveland has lost back-to-back games since opening with a victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and the Cavaliers are beginning a stretch of four games in six nights.

Minnesota is one of just four remaining unbeaten teams after a strong effort against the Knicks in which it scored 40 first-quarter points and received solid efforts by Kevin Love (34 points, 15 rebounds) and Kevin Martin (30 points). The Timberwolves are aiming to be part of the Western Conference playoff picture with a healthy Love and the firepower Martin brings to the attack. Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving is off to a slow start while playing through an elbow injury and is averaging just 15.3 points with a high game of 16.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (3-0): Martin has long had a streaky nature and his first three games have followed the pattern. Martin scored 23 points in his Minnesota debut and then had nine points in his second game before making 9-of-12 shots – and all five 3-point attempts – in his 30-point outing against the Knicks. “That’s one thing I never had to worry about – making shots,” Martin told reporters after the stellar performance. “I knew it was going to come. My teammates trusted in my shot, gave me the ball, and fortunately they went in.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (1-2): Guard Dion Waiters had a 6-of-6 shooting performance while scoring 12 points in 21 minutes in his lone appearance against the Timberwolves last season. Waiters scored a team-best 17 points in the loss to the Pacers after having just 13 total points over Cleveland’s first two games. The second-year pro was just 7-for-21 shooting and the Cavaliers shot just 34.9 percent. “We moved the ball and we had open looks,” said Waiters, who also had four steals. “It just didn’t fall, shots that we normally make. There are going to be nights like this that you have to play hard on the defensive end and get stops.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota won both of last season’s meetings and has won four of the last five against Cleveland.

2. Cavaliers C Anderson Varejao had six rebounds against Indiana to move into sixth place in franchise history with 3,565 career rebounds, passing former All-Star Larry Nance.

3. The Timberwolves are averaging 37.3 points in the first quarter.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 97, Timberwolves 96