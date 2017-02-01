Preview: Timberwolves at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers just finished off LeBron James' first losing month since 2006 with a 7-8 January and are searching for answers after dropping a 104-97 decision at the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Cavaliers will try to bounce back and get February started off on the right foot when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

"I've had worse months in my career," James told reporters. "Never get too high or too low about it, stay even-keeled. Just get better and make the next game or the next month better than the last one." Cleveland still sits atop the Eastern Conference but is only returning home for one game before embarking on another four-game road trip while dealing with the prospect of star forward Kevin Love (back) sitting out several games. The Timberwolves will try to take advantage of the struggling Cavaliers as they continue a steady climb up the standings in the West that includes wins in five of the last six games and eight of 11. Minnesota battled through a 111-105 overtime triumph over the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday as Ricky Rubio stepped up with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (19-29): Rubio is the frequent subject of trade rumors but continues to produce for Minnesota and buried 6-of-9 from 3-point range on Monday, marking the first time since Dec. 23 that he connected on multiple 3-pointers in a game. The 26-year-old Spaniard is averaging 12 points and 11.1 assists in his last 10 games. "We didn't play good - low energy," Rubio told reporters after Monday's game. "But at the end of the season, you look at the games you could have won. These are the games we will say we didn’t have it 100 percent but kept winning. That will make us be able to make a run at the end to try to make the playoffs."

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (32-15): Rubio is exactly the type of player James publicly advocated for the franchise to acquire recently, though he has backed off any criticism of the front office in his recent public comments. Simply getting the roster healthy would ease some of the burden on James and fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving, and Love, who had an MRI exam reveal no structural damage, will miss at least Wednesday's game before being evaluated again. Starting shooting guard J.R. Smith, who has been out since undergoing surgery on his thumb in late December, is not expected back until late March.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota SG Andrew Wiggins scored 20 or more points in six straight games after failing to hit the mark in the previous three contests.

2. Cavaliers PF Tristan Thompson posted back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Brooklyn and Oklahoma City over the weekend but did not attempt a shot on Monday and finished with zero points and eight boards in 26 minutes.

3. Cleveland swept the two-game series in each of the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 121, Timberwolves 113