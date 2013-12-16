Preview: Timberwolves at Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to thump Boston for the second time this season when they visit the Celtics on Monday. Minnesota cruised to a 106-88 home win over the Celtics on Nov. 16 and is looking to creep back above the .500 mark in the return engagement. Boston continues to lead the weak Atlantic Division despite being three games below the break-even mark but is just a few weeks away from possibly having point guard Rajon Rondo on the court.

Rondo recently began practicing with the Celtics as he prepares to return from a serious knee injury. Celtics coach Brad Stevens has yet to coach the standout point guard in a game and is still taking a wait-and-see approach. “Obviously I was watching him but I was watching the other 13 guys more intently because those are the guys that are going to play (Monday),” Stevens said after Sunday’s practice. “He fit right in.” Minnesota has won three of its past five road games, including Sunday’s 101-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (12-12): Power forward Kevin Love has scored 72 points over the last two games, raising his typical fine play up a notch. Love hit 26-of-42 shots – including 12-of-17 from 3-point range – in the two games, scoring 42 in a loss to San Antonio before adding 30 more against the Grizzlies. Minnesota has won three of its last four games as Love’s prowess has also provides scoring opportunities for his teammates. “It opens up the drive for everybody,” guard J.J. Barea said after the win over Memphis. “Everybody can play freely. You know they are going to have to pay attention the rest of the game to him.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (11-14): Boston has won seven of 11 games after a porous 4-10 start. The players are more comfortable with what Stevens expects and the coach was thrilled with he witnessed in Friday’s 90-86 victory over the New York Knicks. “The most encouraging thing about Friday night’s win is I felt like we won it on the defensive end of the floor,” Stevens said. “Things got tough and we kind of got tough ourselves and got stops. That’s a positive. That hasn’t happened a whole lot.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota has lost its last seven visits to Boston.

2. Timberwolves G Kevin Martin is battling knee woes and is averaging 6.3 points on 5-of-24 shooting over the last three games.

3. Celtics PF Kris Humphries (knee) is expected to return after a two-game absence.

PREDICTION: Celtics 105, Timberwolves 103