Preview: Timberwolves at Celtics

The Boston Celtics begin a new era Friday at home against Minnesota without star point guard Rajon Rondo, who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for three players and two draft picks on Thursday night. Rondo, who is set to be a free agent this summer, finishes a dynamic eight-plus seasons with the Celtics that featured one NBA title and four All-Star nods. His last three seasons have been marked by injuries and a lack of support, prompting Boston to continue to rebuild without him.

In return for Rondo come forwards Brandan Wright and Jae Crowder and veteran point guard Jameer Nelson. While not on the same scale, the Timberwolves have also hit the rumor mill with word that they are shopping swingman Corey Brewer, who leads the league with an average of 2.25 steals. Minnesota has dropped three straight after a 109-95 loss at Washington on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-19): While the Celtics have generated big news around their point guard, Minnesota has developments at the position as well. Ricky Rubio, out since Nov. 7 with an ankle injury, is traveling with the team and hopes to be back on the court by Christmas, according to head coach Flip Saunders. Meanwhile, veteran Mo Williams returned from a back ailment in the loss to Washington, although he may remain in a reserve role so that the rebuilding squad can give rookie Zach LaVine - who had a team-high eight assists Tuesday - the bulk of the playing time.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (9-14): Boston prepared for this shift when it drafted Marcus Smart with the sixth overall pick, thereby acquiring a potential heir apparent to Rondo. Smart showed flashes of brilliance early but has been hampered by multiple injuries in his rookie season, although he did return to practice Thursday as he attempts to work his way back from an Achilles injury that robbed him of the last two games. The Celtics’ roster was full prior to the trade, which means it will be forced to rid itself of players in order to take on Wright, Crowder and Nelson.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rondo leaves Boston ranked fourth all-time in assists, third in steals and atop the franchise leaderboard in career averages in both categories.

2. Timberwolves SF Shabazz Muhammad is averaging 18.9 points over his last seven games while playing 29 minutes or fewer in each contest.

3. Including Friday’s game, Boston will have played seven of the league’s nine worst teams in a nine-game span.

PREDICTION: Celtics 104, Timberwolves 97