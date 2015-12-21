Preview: Timberwolves at Celtics

It wasn’t long ago that the Boston Celtics were considered the upstarts of the NBA, winning at a solid clip and taking then-unbeaten Golden State to overtime in a dramatic matchup. The Celtics are now a reeling squad in great need of a victory on Monday when they host Minnesota.

Boston’s losing streak reached three games with a 109-102 setback at home against Atlanta on Friday, the squad’s season-high third consecutive defeat at TD Garden. Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points for the Celtics, who were outscored 68-36 in the paint and committed a season-high 22 turnovers. “Tonight was a case of scoring in the paint - repeatedly - and we never adjusted,” forward Jae Crowder told reporters. “They came out and played hard. Every time we got up big they clawed back. They wanted it. They wanted it more than we did.” The Timberwolves own a rare two-game winning streak after a 100-85 victory in Brooklyn on Sunday and can match their longest run of the campaign with a triumph in Boston.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (11-16): Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Nets, part of a nice surge for the rookie top pick that has coincided with two trips to New York, near where he grew up. The 20-year-old had 25 points and 10 rebounds at Madison Square Garden in a loss to the Knicks last week and is averaging 21.3 points over a four-game stretch. Kevin Martin had a wrist injury that kept him out against New York but returned in the following game - a win over Sacramento - and was big down the stretch versus Brooklyn, finishing with 16 points in 18 minutes.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-13): Coach Brad Stevens may adjust his lineup as the team waits on the condition of starting forward Amir Johnson. After starting the last 24 games and ranking second on the team in rebounding overall, Johnson has missed this weekend’s practices due to plantar fasciitis and Stevens already hinted he may tinker with the rotation in the wake of the recent struggles. While Avery Bradley is probably not leaving the starting lineup, he could use a reset button after back-to-back 2-of-8 shooting efforts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game (28), while Minnesota is 29th (16.7).

2. Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio is averaging 13.5 assists and six steals in his last two road games.

3. The Celtics have won eight straight meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Celtics 103, Timberwolves 95