Celtics impress new arrivals in 114-98 win

BOSTON -- The three new Boston Celtics sat in their new locker room and watched their new team on television Friday night.

They liked what they saw.

”It’s always great to have a win,“ guard Jameer Nelson said after the Celtics reeled off their third straight victory, defeating the injury-ravaged Minnesota Timberwolves 114-98 in a spirited game. ”It’s a tough league to win in, no matter who you’re playing against.

“The way the guys played tonight, sharing the ball, helping each other on defense, getting back in transition, doing those small things together, that was (evident) to us watching.”

Forward Brandan Wright, who joined Nelson and forward Jae Crowder in Boston as part of the deal that sent guard Rajon Rondo to the Dallas Mavericks, noticed the spirit in the building -- and among the fan base.

Related Coverage Preview: Timberwolves at Celtics

“It was great. It’s one of the best places to come and play basketball in the NBA,” Crowder said. “The fans are passionate -- we were in the airport taking a lot of pictures, meeting a lot of fans. The town’s excited. Boston lost one heck of a player, but we feel like we come over here to prove a lot. We know we can play some basketball, so we’re excited.”

Up by two points with 7:55 left, the Celtics went on a 13-4 run, scoring the last eight points of that burst, to put the game away -- Boston’s third win in five nights against weak opponents.

Forward Kelly Olynyk, having another big night, came off the bench to lead six Celtics in double figures with 21 points (to go with eight rebounds and three assists) as Boston improved to 10-14.

During the winning streak, Olynyk has scored 66 points, going 26 of 38 from the floor, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range. He also has 23 rebounds in the three games.

Forward Jeff Green had 18 points and seven rebounds and center Tyler Zeller, forward Jared Sullinger and Avery Bradley chipped in with 14 points apiece. Sullinger had 10 rebounds and Bradley had seven assists and five rebounds -- and his team scored 68 points in the paint.

“We had only 10 guys available and I thought we played pretty well,” said coach Brad Stevens, who cut his pregame prep time to meet with and watch film with his new players.

Celtics rookie guard Marcus Smart, who will get more time with the new-look roster, returned from his second foot injury, scoring all eight of his points in the fourth quarter. He had four assists and, Stevens said, “He did what he does defensively.”

“We had our ups and downs a little bit, but we were just playing together, moving the ball and everyone contributed,” Olynyk said. “That’s a fun way to play.”

The loss was the fourth in a row and 10th in the last 11 games for Minnesota (5-20).

“We played out of character, (and) when you do that, then all of a sudden you play worse in that situation,” Timberwolves coach coach Flip Saunders said.

Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad, starting after Corey Brewer was dealt to the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade, scored 26 points, thanks to 11-of-15 shooting from the floor, and had five assists and five rebounds. Forward Chase Budinger had 19 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves were missing more than 60 points per game if you combine the scoring averages of Brewer and three injured players, including the 20.4 points of guard Kevin Martin.

NOTES: Celtics president Danny Ainge on dealing Rajon Rondo: “It was hard. ... I loved watching Rajon, I loved visiting with him. Our one-on-one conversations were fun, entertaining, frustrating sometimes. And always a surprise.” ... The three new Celtics will debut Sunday night at Miami. With three players coming and two (Rondo and Dwight Powell) leaving, the Celtics also waived C Vitor Faverani, who is recovering from knee surgery. ... Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins told Yahoo Sports that Rondo “wanted out, but he would never say that, though.” ... Evan Turner started in Rondo’s spot. ... F Shabazz Muhammad started for the Timberwolves in place of F Corey Brewer, traded to the Houston Rockets in a three-way deal that included the Philadelphia 76ers that got the T-Wolves for G Troy Daniels and two draft picks. In Houston, Brewer is reunited with coach Kevin McHale, who drafted him in Minnesota. ... The Timberwolves host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. ... Boston C Tyler Zeller addressed the crowd with holiday wishes before the game. ... The Celtics, who have flexible ticket prices, raised prices for Rondo’s Jan. 2 return.