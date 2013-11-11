Preview: Timberwolves at Clippers

Now that the Minnesota Timberwolves have ended their long losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers, they strive to defeat Los Angeles’ other NBA squad on Monday when they visit the Clippers. Minnesota found the Staples Center much to its liking with a franchise-record 47-point first quarter en route to snapping a 22-game losing streak against the Lakers with Sunday’s 113-90 victory. The Clippers have defeated Minnesota five consecutive times and are opening a four-game homestand.

Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio had a sensational outing against the Lakers to set the stage for a fierce battle with Clippers point guard Chris Paul. Rubio recorded his second career double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals in the rout of the Lakers. Paul has put together seven consecutive double-doubles to start the campaign but is in a bit of a funk over the last two games, making just 8-of-24 shots while averaging 12.5 points.

TV: 10:30 ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-2): It will be interesting to see if Minnesota can match the energy when it faces the Clippers in the second of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves were highly motivated to end their lengthy skid against Los Angeles and proved that with the first-quarter explosion that featured a 27-2 run. Forward Kevin Love made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. “We knew – the guys that had played here,” Love said of the streak. “We had talked about it that we hadn’t had much success but we weren’t thinking about anything numbers-wise. We just wanted to come out and think about this year.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (4-3): Center DeAndre Jordan is off to a strong start and ranks second in rebounding (13.7) behind Love’s 14.4. Jordan has three double-doubles and his 18 rebounds in Saturday’s victory over Houston marked the third time this season he has grabbed 17 or more boards. Coach Doc Rivers repeatedly raves about Jordan’s contributions. “He does so many things,” Rivers said. “You don’t see the 30 points, but he creates more with his rebounding and with his defense.” Jordan is averaging 11 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers went 4-0 against the Timberwolves last season with the closest margin being six points.

2. Minnesota SG Kevin Martin is 18-for-28 from 3-point range over the last five games while averaging 27 points.

3. Los Angeles F Matt Barnes (thigh) has missed three straight games and is questionable for Monday’s game.

PREDICTION: Clippers 113, Timberwolves 108