Preview: Timberwolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak against the host Los Angeles Clippers when the teams meet for the third time this season on Sunday. Minnesota lost twice in a 10-day span in November against the Clippers, including a visit to Los Angeles in which Kevin Love missed a putback at the buzzer that would’ve sent the game into overtime. The Clippers have won four straight games overall after routing the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Jamal Crawford had 27 points and made six 3-pointers for Los Angeles on Saturday for his best performance in 11 games this month. Power forward Blake Griffin also had a superb outing with 24 points and 16 rebounds while Chris Paul had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. Minnesota is trying to get back to the .500 mark after being beaten soundly by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (13-14): Love had another solid contest against the Lakers and his 25-point, 13-rebound effort gives him 16 double-doubles in his last 17 games. The streak was nearly 17 straight but Love fell one rebound shy of a double-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 15. Love is averaging 29.3 points over his last seven games, scoring at least 25 in each while raising his season average to 25.2, third-best in the NBA. He leads the league in rebounding at 13.7.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (19-9): Los Angeles received an added boost from backup forward Matt Barnes in the victory over Denver. Barnes was back after a 16-game absence due to a retina injury in his left eye and contributed 13 points in 22 minutes. The strong outing included three 3-pointers, three blocked shots and two steals. The Clippers are glad to have Barnes back as the bench took a hit when starter J.J. Redick got injured, which has prompted Sixth Man extraordinaire Crawford to receive occasional starts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Griffin and Paul each had double-doubles in both wins over Minnesota this season.

2. Timberwolves SG Kevin Martin is averaging 29 points against the Clippers this season.

3. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan had 12 rebounds against Denver and has been in double digits on the boards in 12 of the last 13 games.

