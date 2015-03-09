FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Timberwolves at Clippers
March 10, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Timberwolves at Clippers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Los Angeles Clippers look to record their 12th consecutive victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves when the teams meet Monday. Los Angeles continued its dominance with a 110-105 win in Minnesota on March 2, and earlier this season the Clippers recorded a 26-point victory – their largest ever against the Timberwolves. Minnesota arrives on a high note, having posted a 121-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with the win as shooting guard Kevin Martin led the way with 29 points. Los Angeles has lost back-to-back outings after falling 106-98 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday and remains without power forward Blake Griffin (elbow). Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had 14 rebounds against the Warriors to end a streak of 10 games with 15-or-more rebounds.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-47): Reserve Gary Neal went on one of his scoring binges against Portland with 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. The amount of minutes Neal receives tends to fluctuate but coach Flip Saunders also leaves Neal in for long stretches when he’s on a hot streak. “He’s been giving me minutes and when I’m in, he’s been calling plays and doing things to keep me involved,” Neal told reporters. “That’s big as a shooter.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (40-23): Backup Jamal Crawford missed his second straight game with a calf issue and the backcourt replacements against Golden State included Austin Rivers and just-signed Nate Robinson. Rivers was just 9-of-38 shooting over the past six games but broke loose for 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Robinson had five points on 1-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes. Robinson had been on the unemployment line since mid-January when the Boston Celtics acquired him from the Denver Nuggets and negotiated a buyout.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth career triple-double in the game against the Clippers on March 2.

2. Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick is averaging 20.7 points and has knocked down 10 3-pointers over the past three games.

3. Timberwolves PF Kevin Garnett has played in 1,424 games, tied for fifth all-time with Kevin Willis.

PREDICTION: Clippers 116, Timberwolves 103

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
