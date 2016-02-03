Preview: Timberwolves at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers aim to stretch their winning streak against Minnesota to 15 games when they host the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Two of the victories have occurred this season — by an average of six points — and the Clippers haven’t lost in the series since dropping a 95-94 decision in Minneapolis on March 5, 2012.

Los Angeles has won four consecutive games and rolled to an easy 120-93 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The situation regarding Blake Griffin (broken hand) might be resolved Wednesday as the NBA is expected to announce the punishment for the incident in which Griffin slugged equipment staffer Matias Testi. Minnesota has suffered five straight losses, including a 119-115 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday despite 30 points from shooting guard Andrew Wiggins. The Timberwolves started 8-8 this season and have since gone 6-28.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-36): Veteran power forward Kevin Garnett sought out reporters Tuesday so he could come out in support of interim coach Sam Mitchell as Minnesota’s season continues to unravel. “I want you guys to understand that not only do I endorse Sam Mitchell, but the other players do, too,” Garnett told reporters. “We believe not only in him, but the system and what we’re trying to do here. I think everybody needs to understand that. The transformation and what we’re trying to do here is build something for the future, and these are the first steps of that.” Mitchell became coach when Flip Saunders died shortly before the start of the season and speculation is rampant that the Timberwolves will look for a new coach after the season.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (32-16): Backup guard Jamal Crawford is averaging 20.7 points during the past three games and had 26 on 11-of-15 shooting in the rout of the Bulls. Center DeAndre Jordan also had a superb outing with 17 points and 20 rebounds and is averaging 18.8 boards during the past four games. “We feed off big fella,” point guard Chris Paul told reporters. “He’s the reason why we go — on both ends. He opens things on the offensive end. He doesn’t get enough credit, if you ask me.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won seven of their past eight home games.

2. Garnett (knee) and SG Kevin Martin (wrist) are both expected to miss their sixth consecutive games.

3. Los Angeles is 22-2 when holding opponents under 100 points.

PREDICTION: Clippers 121, Timberwolves 104