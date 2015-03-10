Clippers muscle past Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES -- Physicality trumped youth Monday as the Los Angeles Clippers overpowered the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Guard J.J. Redick scored a game-high 26 points, and the Clippers rolled to an 89-76 victory at Staples Center.

Redick hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor, including three 3-point baskets, as the Clippers (41-23) ended a two-game losing streak and defeated Minnesota for the 12th straight time.

Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan, who shot 10-for-11 from the floor, finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Austin Rivers and forward Matt Barnes scored 13 points apiece.

Defense and the Clippers’ ability to flex their muscle overwhelmed the younger Timberwolves, who started two rookies.

“That was the difference in the game tonight,” Redick said. “During the first half, we were able to get a little bit of separation with our second unit. The start of the fourth was another great stretch defensively for us.”

Related Coverage Preview: Timberwolves at Clippers

Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who was a game-time decision because of a sore left knee, managed just two points on 1-of-6 shooting but handed out 15 assists. However, Paul was clearly laboring throughout the contest.

“He played on one leg and had like 15 assists,” Redick said. “They didn’t really figure it out until the third quarter that he was hobbled.”

The win kept the Clippers, who were coming off a 106-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, a half-game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Rookie forward Adreian Payne led Minnesota (14-48) with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Center Nikola Pekovic added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while rookie forward Andrew Wiggins had 11 points.

Payne, who threw down a rousing dunk over Jordan and was on the receiving one later, was the only Minnesota player who adapted to the Clippers’ forceful style of play.

“He was the one guy that was aggressive, and he was physical and he didn’t back down,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “Some of our guys backed down when they got (physical with) us. Usually, when I‘m having to beg the referees for all kinds of calls, it usually means we’re not being physical and letting other teams have their way with us. That was frustrating.”

Injuries prevented both teams’ marquee players from participating. Los Angeles forward Blake Griffin sat out his 13th contest as he recovers from right elbow surgery. Clippers guard Jamal Crawford, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, missed his second game with a right calf contusion.

Coach Doc Rivers said before the game there is no timetable for either player’s return, though he indicated Griffin likely would be back before Crawford.

“Jamal will probably be out for this trip,” Rivers said, referring to the Clippers’ two-game swing through Oklahoma City on Wednesday and Dallas on Friday. “Blake is a maybe. He has a shot at coming. He is doing better.”

The Timberwolves were without veteran forward Kevin Garnett, whom Saunders decided to rest.

Griffin and Crawford’s absence didn’t slow the Clippers. Los Angeles led 48-39 at the break, limiting the Timberwolves to 35.6 percent shooting while converting 45 percent of their shots in the first half. Los Angeles also made seven of 17 from 3-point range, while Minnesota missed all three of its attempts.

Overall, Los Angeles connected on 44.3 percent of its shots from the field to 37.3 percent for the Timberwolves. The Clippers hit 11 of 31 3-pointers to two of eight for Minnesota.

After building a 74-62 advantage through three quarters, the Clippers blew the game open in the final period.

“We just didn’t come out with enough energy tonight,” said Payne, who made seven of 12 shots. “We just have to continue to keep fighting and keep playing the whole game.”

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers was amused by the $10,000 fine issued by the NBA to Los Angeles reserve G Dahntay Jones for bumping Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green during a nationally televised postgame interview Sunday. “Wow, that was such a violent bump,” joked Rivers, who became aware of the incident via a 5:30 a.m. text from team president of basketball operations Rod Thorn, waking him Monday. “It’s amazing. I told Dahntay, ‘You have to be careful, that was too hard.’ I guess that tough guy at Golden State. ... I guess the bump was too hard for him.” ... The Clippers honored play-by-play announcer Ralph Lawler, who is in his 36th season with the club and ranks as the third-longest tenured broadcaster in the league. ... Minnesota visits the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.