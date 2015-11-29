Clippers continue mastery of Minnesota

LOS ANGELES -- Make it 13 in a row for the Los Angeles Clippers over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Forward Blake Griffin had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading the Clippers to 107-99 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday at Staples Center.

Point guard Chris Paul scored 20 points and recorded nine assists as the Clippers (9-8) posted their third win in four games. Guard J.J. Redick scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half.

The Clippers’ ability to execute late in the game was the difference.

”First and foremost, we made shots,“ said Paul, who scored six points in the final 41 seconds to seal the win. Blake made some big shots down the stretch, and so did J.J. Most of all, we defended and got stops when we needed to.”

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, guard Zack LaVine contributed 18 points and seven assists and center Karl-Anthony Towns registered 17 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves (8-9), who had their season-high three-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota hasn’t beaten the Clippers since March 5, 2012.

It was the first time Towns faced the Clippers and he gained at least one admirer.

“He’s tough. I liked his game at Kentucky just watching him,” said Griffin, who scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-6 shooting, including a 3-pointer. “He seems to be a great kid; great player.”

Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio sat out his second consecutive game with a sore left ankle.

Two free throws by Wiggins pulled Minnesota within 88-83 with 4:03 left in the contest, but a 3-pointer by Redick, a baseline jumper by Paul and a three-point play by Griffin increased the margin to 96-83 with 2:42 remaining.

The Timberwolves started to intentionally foul Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who converted three of eight free throws during the stretch and only three of 12 overall.

A turnaround jumper by forward Gorgui Dieng sliced the gap to 101-95 with 1:10 left, but Minnesota got no closer.

“We just didn’t make shots,” said Towns, who hit eight of 13 from the floor, including a 3-pointer in the final quarter. “They just were not falling.”

Added Wiggins, “We have to go back to practice, see what we did wrong, fix it and win the next game.”

Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell said the Clippers were simply the better team Sunday.

“That is a very good basketball team,” Mitchell said. “They are going to be in the playoffs. They have two All-Stars in Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. I thought all of our guys played well. They made shots, we didn’t make some.”

The Clippers led 48-37 at the break. The Timberwolves made just 30.8 percent of their shots the first quarter before managing 34.9 percent in the half. The Clippers hit 48.6 percent of their attempts before intermission.

Overall, Los Angeles outshot Minnesota 52 percent to 45.1.

Minnesota cut the deficit to 56-52 after a 3-pointer by Wiggins with 7:49 left in the third quarter but the Clippers answered with a 15-5 surge after a layup by forward Lance Stephenson with 1:59 remaining for a 71-57 advantage. The Clippers led 71-61 heading into the fourth.

“We are winning games,” Paul said, when asked if the Clippers are improving. “This is a league where you have to win. We know what we are trying to do. It is not always going to be pretty, but we have to pile up wins, especially in the Western Conference.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers used his eighth different starting lineup, inserting forward Luc Mbah a Moute for Wesley Johnson, who had started the past three games. Mbah a Moute, known more as a defender than scorer, finished with seven points.

Redick topped 6,000 career points with a bucket in the second quarter.

NOTES: Clippers F Lance Stephenson delivered another strong outing, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and three assists in almost 20 minutes. ... Minnesota C Karl-Anthony Towns remained among rookie league leaders in several categories entering Sunday’s game. Towns led all first-year players in rebounding at 9.4 per game, was No. 1 in blocks per game at 2.25, ranked second behind Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers at 14.2 points and third in field-goal percentage at .520. Towns also was tops in free-throw percentage at .907. ... Los Angeles failed to outrebound any opponent (it tied two teams) in its previous 16 games. ... The two clubs meet again Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. ... The Timberwolves begin a four-game homestand Tuesday when they face the Orlando Magic. ... The Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.