Preview: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies play their final home game before a season-long five-game road trip when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Memphis plays eight of its final 12 games on the road, part of a tough stretch run that also includes home games against Miami and Dallas, as it strives for a fourth straight playoff appearance. The Grizzlies enter Monday up a half-game on Phoenix for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Minnesota’s slim chances at a late playoff push have been severely damaged by back-to-back losses, including one to the Suns on Sunday that had to sting. The Timberwolves led by 22 points in the first half and were still up nine with nine minutes to go before Phoenix charged in to the finish line with 30 points from then on. Kevin Love was outstanding with 36 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the loss, which left Minnesota 6 1/2 games behind Memphis.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (34-34): Sunday’s loss was, in a way, a microcosm of the season for Minnesota, which has had a host of fast starts before pulling into the finish line with a whimper. The Timberwolves entered Sunday leading the NBA in first-quarter scoring with an average of 29 points, but ranked 28th in scoring in the fourth at 23.4, more than two below that of the opponents. Minnesota has scored at least 30 points in five straight first quarters while doing so just twice in the other three quarters over that five-game stretch, plummeting to 17 points in the final 12 minutes versus the Suns.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (41-28): Memphis may be peaking as it approaches the difficult finishing stretch, having won 14 of 19 overall. The Grizzlies put forth a vintage performance by the best defensive team in the West in an 82-71 win over Indiana on Saturday. The Pacers were held to 36.5 percent shooting and were outscored in the paint 46-24 in producing the lowest scoring total for a Grizzlies opponent. “We were in attack mode most of the night on both offense and defense,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “That is as complete of a win as we have had all season.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic has missed four straight games with an ankle injury.

2. Grizzlies F Zach Randolph is averaging 12.7 rebounds over a three-game span since grabbing only two in 26 minutes at Philadelphia on March 15.

3. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio is shooting 46.8 percent from the floor this month after doing no better than 38.9 in any of the first four months of the season.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 102, Timberwolves 94