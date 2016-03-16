Preview: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies put together some strong efforts with a depleted lineup but may have finally run into a wall. The Grizzlies will try to get a few extra pieces back into the lineup and bounce back from a 49-point loss when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Memphis had only nine healthy players against the Houston Rockets on Monday, and three of those players were signed to 10-day contracts. The Grizzlies added Lance Stephenson (wrist) to an injury list that includes Marc Gasol (foot), Mike Conley (Achilles), Zach Randolph (knee), Chris Andersen (shoulder), Brandan Wright (knee) and Vince Carter (calf) as they attempt to keep their grip on the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves have had the first two stops of their four-game road trip come down to the final shot, winning at Oklahoma City on a last-second 3-pointer and falling at Phoenix in the same manner. Minnesota will not make the playoffs but will have a say in how the bottom of the Western Conference shakes out with games left against Memphis, Houston (two), Utah (two), Dallas and Portland.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (21-46): Ricky Rubio buried the game-winner at Oklahoma City on Friday and tied the franchise record with 17 assists on Monday but was away from the play as Phoenix forward Mirza Teletovic knocked down the winner. “That’s the NBA,” Minnesota interim coach Sam Mitchell told reporters. “Guys make shots. Running away from the basket, (Teletovic) hit a tough shot. You have to give it to him. I thought our defense was good. The disappointing thing about it is you’re going to lose games and teams are going to beat you and make shots.” The loss marked the sixth in the last eight games for the Timberwolves.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (39-28): Memphis has been without a handful of players for well over a week now and began the stretch strong with wins at Cleveland and in overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans before falling apart in the last two games. The depleted Grizzlies could not find a way to score in a 95-83 loss at Atlanta on Saturday and had no answers on either end in a 130-81 setback at Houston on Monday. Memphis even managed to lose another player in the loss as guard P.J. Hairston left the game with a groin injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves G Zach LaVine scored 28 points on Monday and put up 20 or more in four of seven games this month.

2. Grizzlies F Alex Stepheson recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds on Monday.

3. Memphis took two of the previous three meetings this season, including a 109-104 home win on Feb. 19.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 115, Grizzlies 100