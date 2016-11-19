Preview: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing signs of realizing their immense talent and will try to string together consecutive victories for the first time this season when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Timberwolves have won three of their last five and have defeated those three opponents by an average of 22 points.

"Our defense was pretty good in the first half," coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after Thursday's 110-86 win over Philadelphia. "Second half, I thought we played tough. Rebounding was good. Sharing the ball was good. Overall, I was very pleased." Andrew Wiggins produced 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to spark Minnesota, producing the team's top shooting performance (14-of-20) of the season. The Timberwolves had their best effort from the floor (55.1) in a 116-80 rout of the Grizzlies on Nov. 1, although Memphis was resting point guard Mike Conley and big man Marc Gasol that night. Both were in action and helped their team to an 80-64 victory at Dallas, the Grizzlies' third straight win and their best defensive scoring effort on the road in franchise history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (4-7): Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Gorgui Dieng (12 points, 10 boards) each had double-doubles in the rout of the 76ers, the first time Minnesota had three players accomplish the feat in the same game in over three years. Towns entered Friday's action tied for eighth in the NBA with six in that category, one of which came in the win over the Grizzlies to begin the month. Guard Zach LaVine dominated that affair with a season-high 31 points and he is averaging 17 in eight career games versus Memphis, tied for his best mark against any opponent.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (7-5): Chandler Parsons was the leading scorer on Friday with just 12 points as Memphis took advantage of a banged-up Dallas team that nearly set a record for fewest points in franchise history. JaMychal Green hauled in 12 rebounds and has reached double digits in that category in two straight games after grabbing eight or fewer in the first 10 contests. Guard Tony Allen returned from a groin injury to score 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and chipped in two steals and a block in 18 productive minutes off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol hit his lone 3-point attempt against Dallas and is 17-of-41 on the season after going 12-of-66 in his first eight seasons.

2. Wiggins is averaging 33 points in six games since being held to seven in a loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 5

3. Memphis is 2-0 on the second half of back-to-backs.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Timberwolves 98