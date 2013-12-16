Timberwolves 101, Grizzlies 93: Kevin Love had 30 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead visiting Minnesota past Memphis.

Nikola Pekovic scored 19 points and J.J. Barea added 15 as the Timberwolves evened their record at 12-12. Ricky Rubio had 12 points for Minnesota, which was 12-of-26 from 3-point range while snapping an 11-game losing skid against Memphis.

Mike Conley scored 28 points for the Grizzlies but left the game with 3:54 remaining with a thigh injury. Zach Randolph added 20 points and 12 rebounds, Jon Leuer contributed 15 points and nine rebounds and Jerryd Bayless added 14 points.

The Timberwolves opened up a 95-87 lead on Love’s 3-pointer with 4:11 to play but Memphis responded with five straight points. Pekovic made four straight free throws to boost the lead to 99-92 and added a fast-break basket to give Minnesota an eight-point edge with 26.8 seconds left.

Love had 19 first-half points as Minnesota took a 56-46 halftime lead. Conley had 15 third-quarter points to help position the Grizzlies to trail 77-73 entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Love made four 3-pointers and Barea added three. … Memphis was lost eight of its last 10 home games. … Timberwolves G Kevin Martin was scoreless in 19 minutes before leaving with knee soreness and is 5-of-24 shooting over the last three games.