FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timberwolves 101, Grizzlies 93
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 16, 2013 / 1:52 AM / 4 years ago

Timberwolves 101, Grizzlies 93

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Timberwolves 101, Grizzlies 93: Kevin Love had 30 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots to lead visiting Minnesota past Memphis.

Nikola Pekovic scored 19 points and J.J. Barea added 15 as the Timberwolves evened their record at 12-12. Ricky Rubio had 12 points for Minnesota, which was 12-of-26 from 3-point range while snapping an 11-game losing skid against Memphis.

Mike Conley scored 28 points for the Grizzlies but left the game with 3:54 remaining with a thigh injury. Zach Randolph added 20 points and 12 rebounds, Jon Leuer contributed 15 points and nine rebounds and Jerryd Bayless added 14 points.

The Timberwolves opened up a 95-87 lead on Love’s 3-pointer with 4:11 to play but Memphis responded with five straight points. Pekovic made four straight free throws to boost the lead to 99-92 and added a fast-break basket to give Minnesota an eight-point edge with 26.8 seconds left.

Love had 19 first-half points as Minnesota took a 56-46 halftime lead. Conley had 15 third-quarter points to help position the Grizzlies to trail 77-73 entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Love made four 3-pointers and Barea added three. … Memphis was lost eight of its last 10 home games. … Timberwolves G Kevin Martin was scoreless in 19 minutes before leaving with knee soreness and is 5-of-24 shooting over the last three games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.