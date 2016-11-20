Grizzlies win fourth straight, defeat Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies made the playoffs the last six seasons by being a defense-first team. This season, under first-year coach David Fizdale, they have been transitioning to a faster offensive style and have been shooting more threes.

And it's great when those 3s go in. They didn't Saturday night as Memphis made just 2 of 18 3-pointers for 11.1 percent. And still they rolled over the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-71 for their fourth straight victory.

Forward JaMychal Green led Memphis with 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but Green said the story of the game was defense - holding Minnesota to 71 points a night after limiting the Mavericks to 64 points in Dallas. Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins had scored no less than 29 points in each of his previous three games but finished with seven points Saturday on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.

"That was a rare night for that kid," Fizdale said of Wiggins. "He's an animal."

Green said the key to the Grizzlies' defense boiled down to one word: "Effort. They locked down Wiggins. He didn't have no easy looks."

The Grizzlies made up for their lack of 3s by getting to the free-throw line -- 33 of 38 for 86.8 percent -- and by scoring 27 points off 19 Timberwolves turnovers.

"There are three things -- your defense, your rebounding and your turnovers -- that put you in position to win," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Two of those three we did not do well enough to win."

The Timberwolves (4-8) were led by guard Zach LaVine's 22 points. Center Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 17 points but was in foul trouble and only played two minutes in the third quarter.

"The fouling crushed us," Thibodeau said.

Wiggins said, "They slowed the game down. They played physical."

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were able to win going away on a night when point guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol combined for just 19 points.

"Offensively, our main guys didn't score a lot," said Gasol, who finished with just six points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field with seven rebounds and three assists. "But our defense was very consistent."

That hadn't been the case until recently. Memphis opened a four-game road trip at Milwaukee with a 106-96 loss. Before they played at Utah, Fizdale had a meeting.

"Coach got on us about taking pride in our defense," Green said. "The Milwaukee game looked bad on film."

As this one will for the Timberwolves.

"We didn't play with energy," said Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who had seven assists and two points. "It was like we were the ones who playing back-to-back."

Memphis led 43-39 at halftime. LaVine scored Minnesota's first eight points in the second half and started the third quarter by hitting two 3s. LaVine then made a layup and Wiggins split two free throws with 7:22 left in the quarter to tie the score 48-48.

But from there, Memphis went on a 14-0 run and Minnesota didn't score for almost six minutes or until forward Gorgui Dieng (nine points and 11 rebounds) made a layup with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

Memphis carried a 65-52 lead into the fourth quarter and Minnesota never drew closer.

Also scoring in double figures for Memphis were forward Zach Randolph (18 points and seven rebounds off the bench), Conley (13 points), guard Andrew Harrison (who had career highs with 13 points, seven assists and four rebounds off the bench) and forward James Ennis (11 points and seven rebounds).

Minnesota hit 25 of 64 shots from the floor for 39.1 percent. The Timberwolves finished 7 of 22 from 3-point range for 31.8 percent.

Memphis made 29 of 76 from the field for 38.2 percent.

Randolph says the Grizzlies are finding the best of their old selves, adding, "You look back, we've always been one of the top defensive teams in the league."

NOTES: After scoring a career-high 47 points vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13, Minnesota SF Andrew Wiggins followed with a 29-point game and a 35-point game. He entered Saturday's game at Memphis averaging 27.4 points per game, eighth in the NBA. "He is starting to really turn into a Kobe Bryant-type player," said Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. ... Memphis SF Chandler Parsons tied his season high with 12 points (3 of 5 from long distance) Friday night at Dallas, but was inactive vs. Minnesota. Parsons, who is coming off a second surgery on his left knee, has still been battling soreness. ... The Grizzlies held Dallas to 64 points Friday, the fewest points they've ever allowed in a road game and second-lowest all-time (63 vs. New Jersey on Dec. 13, 2003). ... Minnesota's current roster averages 3.6 years of NBA experience and has an average age of 26.1 years.