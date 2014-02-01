Preview: Timberwolves at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will try to maintain their home dominance of the Minnesota Timberwolves when the two teams tangle Saturday night. Atlanta has won 10 straight meetings with Minnesota at home and 12 of the last 13 overall. Due to a cancellation earlier in the week after a winter storm paralyzed Atlanta roads, the Hawks have not played at home in over a week but have loads of momentum coming back to Philips Arena after a 125-99 win at Philadelphia on Friday.

The Timberwolves had won five of six to vault above .500 for the first time in over two months but fell right back to the even mark with a 94-90 loss at home to Memphis on Friday. Kevin Love scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the setback while his fellow starters went 14-for-35 from the floor and failed to make a 3-pointer in four attempts. One of the top offenses in the league, Minnesota has been held to 95 points or fewer in three straight games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (23-23): The fact that Love received little support Friday night is notable, especially considering the fact that the All-Star forward was lugging himself around the floor early on with a sore left ankle. Love shook off the ailment to personally outscore the Grizzlies in the third quarter by an 18-14 margin, but could use a helping hand with fellow big man Nikola Pekovic out indefinitely with a case of bursitis. Kevin Martin, the team’s second-leading scorer, is averaging 13.3 points - roughly six below his season average - on 38.6 percent shooting over his last three games while fourth-leading scorer Corey Brewer has produced a total of nine points on 3-of-11 shooting in his last two contests.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (24-21): Point guard Jeff Teague returned Friday from a two-game layoff due to an ankle injury and showed immediately what he means to the Atlanta offense. Teague was just 3-for-10 from the floor but dished out eight assists against only one turnover in 24 minutes, the type of ratio that has been the Hawks’ calling card this season. They entered Friday leading the Eastern Conference with a 1.73 assist-to-turnover ratio and recorded 36 assists - compared to 18 giveaways - in the rout of Philadelphia.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks F Mike Scott has scored in double digits in 10 straight games despite playing no more than 28 minutes in that span.

2. Timberwolves C Ronny Turiaf is averaging nine rebounds and 5.5 points in two starts in place of Pekovic.

3. Both teams entered Friday ranked in the top five in the NBA in assists, steals and foul shooting.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Timberwolves 98