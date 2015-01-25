Preview: Timberwolves at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are closing in on a month of perfection as they prepare for the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Hawks have won a franchise-record 15 straight dating to Dec. 26, and they’ve won 29 of their last 31. The Timberwolves aren’t likely to threaten the dominant run — they’ve lost three straight and 19 of 21 and own the worst record in the NBA.

Atlanta has been utterly dominant during its winning streak, holding a double-digit lead at some point in all 15 games and winning eight of the last 10 by double figures. “It’s cool to get your name in the record book,” Hawks forward DeMarre Carroll told reporters. “At the same time, we’ve got bigger tasks at hand. That’s making it to the playoffs and bringing an NBA championship to Atlanta.” The Timberwolves are in danger of setting a dubious franchise mark — the club’s worst seasons were 15-win campaigns in 1991-92 and 2009-10, and they’re on pace to finish even worse this season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (7-35): Minnesota has been racked with injuries but is inching closer to full strength with center Nikola Pekovic returning Wednesday after a 31-game absence and guard Kevin Martin’s return from a broken wrist coming soon — possibly Sunday. The silver lining has been the development of some depth that could turn into the foundation for the future. Leading that group is rookie Andrew Wiggins (15.1 points), who has scored in double figures in 16 straight games, averaging 20.1 points over that stretch.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (36-8): Much has been made of Atlanta’s lack of a bonafide superstar, but all five Hawks starters average double-digit scoring and they get solid contributions from the bench. Point guard Jeff Teague (17.2 points, 7.5 assists) is building quite a resume for superstar status, and Paul Millsap (16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Al Horford (15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds) are a difficult post duo for opposing teams to handle. Kyle Korver’s outside shooting (53.3 percent from 3-point range) and Carroll’s versatility make the Hawks’ starting five as well-rounded a group as any in the league.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks are 31-1 overall and 15-0 at home when leading after three quarters.

2. Minnesota has lost 11 straight road games against Atlanta dating to 2002.

3. Atlanta has won a franchise-record 10 straight games against Western Conference teams.

PREDICTION: Hawks 105, Timberwolves 92