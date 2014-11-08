Preview: Timberwolves at Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves are prepared to press on without star point guard Ricky Rubio when they finish a three-game road trip at Miami on Saturday. Rubio left Friday’s overtime loss in Orlando just before halftime with a sprained left ankle, leaving the arena on crutches just a week after signing a four-year, $55 million extension. Without its floor general, Minnesota fizzled down the stretch, scoring a total of 26 points between the fourth quarter and overtime in a 112-103 setback.

Miami has cooled off after a three-game winning streak to begin the season, losing two straight to Houston and Charlotte. The Heat averaged 109.3 points during the three-game run but just 90 in the losses, shooting 39 percent and making only four 3-pointers in the 96-89 defeat at the Hornets on Wednesday. While Miami has gone cold, opponents have stayed relatively hot by shooting 48 percent against the Heat, seventh-highest in the NBA entering Friday’s action.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2-3): As long as Rubio is sidelined, Mo Williams figures to get the bulk of the time in his place for a team that waived fellow guard J.J. Barea last month. Williams last started a game for Utah two seasons ago and is not the player he once was, but can provide plenty of production from the position — he had 31 points and eight assists over the first two games of the season. The veteran has slumped since then, shooting 4-for-22 over the last three contests.

ABOUT THE HEAT (3-2): When LeBron James left town and the offensive workload fell more onto the shoulders of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, there figured to be nights like the one Miami endured Wednesday, when it needed a third player to step up. Wade and Bosh combined for 48 points while each of their teammates were held to single digits and shot a collective 14-for-41. One bright spot was the continued solid play of forward Shawne Williams, who hit three 3-pointers for the fourth straight game while contributing three blocked shots.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rubio had 13 points and 14 assists in Minnesota’s double-overtime win in Miami last season.

2. Miami attempts 25.2 3-pointers per game while Minnesota tries just 13.8.

3. Bosh has scored at least 21 points in all five games this season.

PREDICTION: Heat 98, Timberwolves 90