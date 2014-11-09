Wade leads Heat past Timberwolves

MIAMI -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is from Miami, was in the crowd at AmericanAirlines Arena.

But Bridgewater isn’t the only one who can distribute the ball with regularity.

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade can do it, too, especially now that LeBron James has bolted to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wade had game highs in points (25) and assists (eight) on Saturday night to lead the Heat to a 102-92 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“This is a team that is learning to win together,” said Wade, who made 11 of 16 shots from the field in a game the Heat never trailed. “We took a good step tonight.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had special praise for Wade.

“I‘m really encouraged by his work and commitment,” Spoelstra said. “I think everybody on the outside would be shocked to see how much time (Wade) puts in this building.”

In addition to Wade, Miami forward Chris Bosh added 24 points, helping the Heat (4-2) snap a two-game losing streak. Bosh has scored at least 20 points in all six Heat games this season.

Minnesota (2-4) was playing its first game without injured point guard Ricky Rubio, who ranks third in the NBA with 10.0 assists per game.

The Timberwolves, who have lost two games in a row, started a pair of 19-year-old rookies in small forward Andrew Wiggins and point guard Zach LaVine.

Wiggins, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, had 10 points, two assists and one turnover. But he made just 3 of 9 shots from the field.

“I just told him: ‘Don’t ever get discouraged,'” Wade said of his brief postgame conversation with Wiggins. “He has a lot of tools. If he wants to be great ... just keep working on his game.”

LaVine, who started in place of Rubio, had five points, six rebounds, four assists and two turnovers. He made two of five starts in what was his first NBA start.

“Point guard is the most pivotal position on the court,” said Kevin Martin, Minnesota’s veteran shooting guard who scored just eight points. “Zach did a great job. But we have to realize he’s 19. We have to find some chemistry with him.”

The Timberwolves, who trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half, cut their deficit to 90-86 with 4:28 left on a 3-pointer by Martin. That capped a 12-0 run.

Bosh stopped the streak with two free throws, and the Timberwolves could not get any closer.

“We battled,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. “We tinkered and kept throwing guys out there.”

Center Nikola Pekovic led Minnesota with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami got off to a strong start, shooting 72 percent from the field and leading 29-13 after the first quarter.

A highlight for Miami was the season debut of forward Udonis Haslem, who came off the bench with 6:37 left in the quarter and scored on a reverse layup on his first touch.

Haslem, who missed the first five games with a quadriceps injury, had six points in the quarter. He finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Timberwolves rallied in the second quarter and trailed 53-41 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Heat outshot the Timberwolves 61 percent to 41 percent from the floor. But Minnesota outscored the Heat 28-27 in the quarter, largely because of a six-rebound advantage.

Through three quarters, Minnesota had an 18-0 lead in second-chance points. Minnesota finished the game with a 25-4 advantage in that statistic.

“I thought we played good defense except for the second-chance opportunities,” Spoelstra said. “They are a big team, and they beat us up in the paint.”

After getting just 16 and 19 assists, respectively, in the past two games, both losses, Spoelstra was pleased to see that number increase to 26.

“Guys took it to heart that we had to make the game easier for each other,” Spoelstra said. “We were moving the ball from side to side, getting everyone involved.”

NOTES: Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio, who sprained his left ankle during Friday’s loss at Orlando, is on crutches and could miss up to eight weeks. The injury happened one week after he signed a four-year, $55 million contract extension. ... Veteran PG Mo Williams, who was signed to serve as Rubio’s backup, will continue to come off the bench. ... Minnesota’s new starter at the point is 6-foot-5 rookie Zach LaVine, who played just one year at UCLA and was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. LaVine is known as a spectacular dunker who will get on-the-job training as an NBA point guard. ... Heat C Justin Hamilton (left hip) is out. ... Heat F Danny Granger (hamstring) has yet to make his debut with the team. ... Heat F Chris Andersen (ribs) hasn’t played since the opener. ... Miami will play at the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. ... Minnesota’s next game is against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in Mexico City. The Timberwolves will go 18 days between games in Minnesota -- from Nov. 1 to Nov. 19.