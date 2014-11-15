Hornets defeat Suns for first road win

PHOENIX -- Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford thought there was no way guard Gary Neal would play with his sore left foot. Forward Marvin Williams was questionable with a bad knee and guard Lance Stephenson’s sore groin left him unable to run Thursday.

But with forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist definitely out with a foot injury, all three of Charlotte’s walking wounded stepped up, played and helped the Hornets to their first road win of the season.

Guard Kemba Walker scored 19 points and forward Bismack Biyombo added 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as the Hornets rally from a miserable first quarter and beat the Phoenix Suns 103-95 Friday.

“You could tell by the start we had that a couple of guys are a little injured but we got through it,” said Stephenson, who had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes. “Whenever they made a run, we didn’t rush anything and we just played out game.”

Center Al Jefferson and Neal added 14 points for the Hornets, who had lost five straight to the Suns and looked to be in trouble early when they fell down 14 points in the first 12 minutes. But Walker, Jefferson and Stephenson, who were a combined 3-for-17 early, made 17 of 27 shots the rest of the way and the Suns got very little production from their normally explosive bench.

“Phoenix is one of the best offensive teams in the league and they hit some tough shots,” Jefferson said. “You know a team like can go on an 8-0 or a 10-0 run at any given time. But stayed with our rules, played good team defense and rebounded.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Suns. Forward Marcus Morris had 17 points and forward Markieff Morris, center Miles Plumlee and guard Goran Dragic had 12 each for the Suns, who had seven of their first nine games at home but managed only a 5-4 start and a 4-3 mark at US Airways Center.

“Obviously 4-3, that’s not great,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “You’ve got to do better than that. But every night, these teams are good. If we don’t play well, we’re not going to win the game. Now we get to go on the road (for six games) and maybe get more focused and realize you have to play all 48 minutes.”

Guards Gerald Green and Isaiah Thomas, who combined for 90 points in the last Phoenix games, both wins, had a combined nine on Friday -- all by Thomas. Green was 0-for-6 from the field in seven minutes, committing three fouls and a turnover.

The game was even at 79 with 10 minutes left before the Hornets took control with a 12-2 run. Neal had two 3-pointers and Walker followed a Jefferson jumper with a layup to make it 91-81 with 5:54 left. The Suns got within four points twice, but no closer.

“We finished it at the end,” Clifford said. “We’ve had chances to win on the road in New York and Los Angeles and Portland, but tonight we had a lot of guys play well, which is what it’s going to take. We had a bad start but (guards) Brian Roberts and Gary Neal got the game at the tempo we needed to play at. They got us more organized and we played that way the rest of the game.”

In the Suns’ eight home games this season, the team trailing after the first quarter has gone on to win. And the Hornets got down big early.

Down 5-0, the Suns outscored the Hornets 28-9 the rest of the first quarter, with Markieff and Markus Morris teaming for 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Markieff Morris ended the quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns their biggest lead at 28-14.

After shooting 27 percent in the first quarter, the Hornets promptly ran off 11 straight points to open the second. Biyombo had six of the points capped by two free throws to cut the Suns lead to 28-25 10:00 left. Green, who had scored 47 points in 46 minutes in the last two games, missed three shots and committed three fouls in four minutes before departing.

“I thought our bench got thoroughly best by those guys,” Hornacek said. “Our bench has been doing a good job. But we only gave up 14 points in the first quarter and then we let them come out and score 11 straight. We let them back in and then they got life.”

The Suns built the lead back to nine and still led 47-40 with 1:50 left in the half. But a basket by Jefferson, a 3-point play by Walker and a dunk by forward Cody Zeller with 7.9 seconds left tied the game at 47.

The Hornets came out strong in the third and led by seven at 61-54 on a four-point play by forward P.J. Hairston with 6:47 left in the third quarter. The Suns responded with a 19-8 run, with Bledsoe capping a 10-point quarter with a 3-pointer with 1:18 left. Phoenix took a 75-74 lead to the fourth quarter, but never led again.

“We just let up and those are the mistakes that we said we can’t make this year,” Plumlee said. “We could have put them away and really tanked them but we didn’t and now it’s a ballgame.”

NOTES: G Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (stress reaction, right foot) is out for at least the next two games. P.J. Hairston made his first NBA start to replace Kidd-Gilchrist. ... After playing seven of their first nine games on the road, the Suns now embark on a six-day, 10-day road trip from coast-to-coast that will cover nearly 7,000 flight miles. ... Something had to give Friday. The Suns rank second in the NBA in fast break points per game (17.5) while the Charlotte ranks fourth in least fast break points allowed (9.0). ... Phoenix came into the game 3-0 when trailing at halftime in home games, rallying to beat three teams (San Antonio, Golden State and Brooklyn) with a combined record of (14-9).