Preview: Timberwolves at Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in a downward spiral before running into the Utah Jazz on Saturday. They will look for a second straight easy win when they visit the Jazz for the back end of a home-and-home set on Tuesday. The Timberwolves held Utah to 23 first-half points in a 98-72 triumph at home on Saturday to snap a three-game slide.

The Jazz have traded wins and losses this month and capped off a 1-2 road trip with the disappointment against the Timberwolves. Alec Burks was the only player to reach double figures with 18 points in the contest while leading scorer Gordon Hayward missed his fifth straight game. “Right from the beginning we didn’t have any pep to us, didn’t have any energy,” coach Tyrone Corbin told reporters. “We settled for jump shots and they were going to the basket.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Root Sports (Utah)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (19-21): Minnesota had allowed an average of 103 points during a three-game slide and was most impressed at its defensive effort against the Jazz. “We had good communication defensively,” coach Rick Adelman said. “You know, we were struggling offensively at the start but we were making stops and that got us going and we carried it through the first half.” Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic each recorded a double-double in the win on Saturday and had their way inside against Utah centers Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter with a 60-42 advantage on the glass.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (14-28): Utah shot 28.8 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers to wipe away the good feelings that came from a 110-89 victory at Detroit on Friday. The Jazz are still waiting for Hayward to get over a hip strain that has had him listed as day-to-day since a 37-point outburst against Oklahoma City on Jan. 7. Utah has been more effective at home with five wins in its last six games and will be kicking off a four-game homestand with the Timberwolves.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz took both meetings at home last season by an average of 14.5 points.

2. Burks has scored at least 16 points in four of the last five games.

3. Minnesota G Kevin Martin is struggling to 3-for-15 from 3-point range in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 99, Timberwolves 95