Preview: Timberwolves at Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to track down a playoff spot in the Western Conference and showed off what they can do when everything comes together with a win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Timberwolves will look for their third straight win when they open a five-game road trip at the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Jazz squandered a nine-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss at the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Minnesota crushed Utah by a total of 41 points in a home-and-home set last month but dropped six of seven before knocking off the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break. The time off seemed to do the Timberwolves some good, and Kevin Love put up 42 points and 16 rebounds in the 104-91 triumph over the Eastern Conference-leading Pacers while Ricky Rubio handed out a career-high 17 assists. Utah is 0-2 out of the break after winning its final three before All-Star weekend.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (26-28): Minnesota has allowed an average of 90.5 points in the last two games, a feat made more incredible due to the absence of defensive anchor Nikola Pekovic (ankle). The center has missed the last 10 games but could reportedly return this weekend at Utah or at Portland on Sunday. Coach Rick Adelman was noncommittal on the subject, telling reporters, “I have no idea, I honestly really don’t have any idea yet.” Fellow center Ronny Turiaf (bone bruise) is unlikely to play on Saturday.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (19-35): Utah endured the worst shooting night in franchise history during a 98-72 loss at Minnesota on Jan. 8, struggling to 28.8 percent from the field. The Jazz turned a corner with a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat that started the season-high three-game winning streak on Feb. 8, but squandered a 13-point lead against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday before being outscored 38-21 in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 102-94 setback. The bright spot the last two games has been Enes Kanter, who posted back-to-back double-doubles while starting in place of Derrick Favors (hip).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz had taken five straight in the series before dropping the two last month.

2. Love has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last eight games.

3. Utah G Trey Burke is 14-for-28 from the field the last two games after failing to hit half of his shots in any of the previous 13 contests.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 106, Jazz 103