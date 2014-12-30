Preview: Timberwolves at Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Minnesota is winless since recording a stunning victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 10 and five of the losses during its skid have been by double digits, including a 110-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Utah has won four of its last six games but fell 101-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

The Jazz lost to the Clippers for the 12th consecutive time and sabotaged themselves by going 13-of-22 from the free-throw line. Swingman Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers but was scoreless in the final quarter. The Timberwolves are injury ravaged with guards Kevin Martin and Ricky Rubio and center Nikola Pekovic sidelined and possess the worst record in the Western Conference.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-24): Rubio’s absence has forced first-round pick Zach LaVine into the lineup and the UCLA product had 12 points and a career-high 14 assists in the loss to the Warriors. LaVine is aware he has a lot to learn but feels the playing time has sped up his learning curve. “I’m starting to understand things a little more,” he told reporters. “I’m more comfortable. The game is slowing down a little bit for me. The more comfortable you are, the better you’re going to play.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (10-21): Backup center Rudy Gobert is receiving more playing time as he continues to make an impact on the boards and with his defense. Gobert had 11 points and 13 rebounds against the Clippers for his second double-double in four games and he is averaging 11.8 rebounds over the last four games. The 7-1 Gobert didn’t block a shot against Los Angeles, ending a string of nine straight contests with multiple blocks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota went 3-1 against Utah last season.

2. The Timberwolves are 1-23 when allowing 100 or more points.

3. Jazz G Alec Burks (shoulder) has missed the last two games.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 97, Jazz 94