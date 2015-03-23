Preview: Timberwolves at Jazz

The Utah Jazz could be without standout small forward Gordon Hayward when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The club announced Sunday that Hayward has a sprained left shoulder and he is listed as questionable. Minnesota can relate to injured players as center Nikola Pekovic (ankle) and power forward Kevin Garnett (knee) will likely be sitting out while point guard Ricky Rubio (ankle) has a chance to return after missing four of the last five games.

The Timberwolves have lost seven of their last eight games and have suited up only eight players for each of their last two games, including Sunday’s 109-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The list of injured players could grow by one for Minnesota after guard Gary Neal sprained his left ankle in the fourth quarter against Charlotte. Utah is 12-4 since the All-Star break but has lost two of its last three games after falling to the Golden State Warriors 106-91 on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (15-54): Garnett’s injury has created playing time for Adreian Payne and the rookie forward has been up to the task. Payne had 13 points in the loss to Charlotte and has scored in double digits in four of his last eight games, including a 16-point, 15-rebound effort against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 9. “I don’t know if he’s played his 20th game in the NBA yet,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders told reporters. “When you put all those things in consideration, you’ve got to feel good about where he’s at.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (31-38): Guard Rodney Hood has played well during Utah’s recent rise and the rookie followed up a tough outing to score 19 points against Golden State. Hood had just two points on 0-of-6 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday before making 9-of-14 shots against the Warriors. Hood has scored 20 or more points in five of the past seven games, including a 24-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets in which he hit all five of his 3-point attempts while going 9-of-11 from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah is 2-0 against the Timberwolves this season and has won the last three meetings.

2. Minnesota is 6-34 when scoring less than 100 points.

3. Jazz PF Derrick Favors had 21 points and 11 rebounds against Golden State for his first double-double since March 10.

PREDICTION: Jazz 105, Timberwolves 97