Shorthanded Timberwolves defeat Jazz in OT

SALT LAKE CITY -- Playing only seven healthy players is rarely a recipe for success for any NBA team. Going through overtime with just seven, and expecting a positive result, seems like an impossible task -- even under the best of circumstances.

Minnesota did the impossible. The Timberwolves played just seven healthy players and still managed to scratch out a 106-104 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Guard Zach LaVine scored 27 points and forward Andrew Wiggins added 22 points to lead an injury-depleted Minnesota team. Forward Chase Budinger scored 15 points off the bench. All but one player scored in double figures for the Timberwolves.

Eight Minnesota players were inactive, did not travel or did not dress for the game against Utah. A ninth player, leading scorer Kevin Martin, dressed but also did not play because of injury.

Going to overtime in that situation is like a worst-case scenario, but the Timberwolves (16-54) found a way to survive in a hostile road environment.

“It just shows everybody is on this team for a reason,” LaVine said. “We all go out here and produce and just get a win. We all got heart and that’s the main thing. You just have to go out here and play with heart.”

Guard Joe Ingles scored a career-high 18 points, while forward Derrick Favors and center Rudy Gobert each had double-doubles in Utah’s first overtime game of the season.

Favors tallied 19 points and collected 12 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Gobert added 18 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots. Guard Trey Burke chipped in 16 off the bench. It wasn’t enough to stop Utah (31-39) from dropping its second straight home game.

Minnesota and Utah combined for 36 turnovers. The Timberwolves finished with a 24-17 advantage on points off turnovers.

“It’s a tough loss for us,” Burke said. “We’re disappointed right now. We’ve got to get better tomorrow. It’s a tough game. We’ve got to regroup and bounce back. This is a game we felt like we could have won.”

Minnesota scored the first five points in overtime, taking a 102-97 lead on Budinger’s 3-pointer with 2:39 left. Utah pulled within two on Gobert’s layup with 1:00 remaining, but Burke missed a go-ahead trey. Kilpatrick and LaVine combined to make 3-of-4 free throws to ice it in the final seconds.

Burke missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. He shot just 4-of-22 from the field.

Minnesota hung around in the third quarter and battled back from a six-point halftime deficit. LaVine capped a 9-2 run for the Timberwolves with a 3-pointer, giving Minnesota a 60-59 lead -- its first since early in the first quarter - with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

Guard Elijah Millsap and forward Trevor Booker each made jumpers to put Utah back on top heading into the fourth quarter. Guard Bryce Cotton opened the quarter with a 3-pointer -- giving the Jazz a 66-60 lead.

The Timberwolves answered Utah’s run with one of their own. Minnesota scored on four straight possessions -- culminating in a Wiggins jumper -- to cut the lead to two again. Then Kilpatrick buried three straight 3-pointers to put the T-Wolves back on top at 79-74.

Guard Dante Exum dunked the ball and drained a jumper on the ensuing possession to help Utah go back in front 80-79. The Jazz made eight of 10 free throws to push their lead to 90-85 with 1:25 left in regulation.

LaVine made it a one-point game, 94-93, after hitting a 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left and then buried another 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left to force overtime.

“He embraces big moments,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “He’s not afraid to take the big shot.”

Facing a short-handed Minnesota team, Utah established a nice first-half offensive rhythm. The Jazz shot 49 percent (19-of-39) from the field and 47 percent (7-of-15) from 3-point range.

Ingles, starting in place of injured forward Gordon Hayward, dunked the ball to spark a 15-4 run and capped it with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Jazz a 17-11 lead with 4:46 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota cut the deficit to two by quarter’s end, pulling to within 22-20 on a layup from Wiggins. Guard Rodney Hood kept the Timberwolves from overtaking Utah. He fed Favors for a basket to open the second quarter and added his own jumper a minute later to push the Jazz lead to 27-20.

Guard Lorenzo Brown converted a 3-point play and Budinger drilled a 3-pointer to cut Utah’s lead to one basket again. Minnesota finally tied it at 33-33 on center Gorgul Dieng’s layup. Once again, the Timberwolves couldn’t actually take the lead.

Gobert scored a putback layup to put the Jazz back in front. Ingles followed with baskets on back-to-back possessions to put Utah up 40-33 with 3:20 remaining before halftime.

Ingles tied his previous career high of 16 points in the first half. The tying basket, a 3-pointer, came with 53 seconds left before halftime and gave the Jazz a 45-40 lead.

Utah couldn’t figure out how to pull away from Minnesota after halftime and it caused the Jazz to tighten up and make several mistakes down the stretch.

“When the game was close, we got a little rattled -- even on defense,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

Minnesota felt some vindication over getting a road win versus an opponent that has dramatically improved since the NBA All-Star break. Saunders took exception to implications made by Jazz TV broadcasters that his team was purposely tanking after he received 25 texts alerting him about what was said in the broadcast.

“We’re not tanking games,” Saunders said. “It’s irresponsible for them to go on TV and say that. If you’re working at ESPN, you get fired for doing stuff like that. So that’s irresponsible.”

NOTES: Jazz F Gordon Hayward, who sprained his left shoulder on Saturday, did not play Monday. ... Eight Timberwolves players were held out of the lineup against Utah because of injuries. ... Utah G Trey Burke averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in two previous games against Minnesota this season. ... Minnesota is just 8-46 this season when allowing opponents to score more than 100 points. The Timberwolves are 10-20, however, when scoring more than 100 points.