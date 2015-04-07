Preview: Timberwolves at Kings

DeMarcus Cousins is making sure the Sacramento Kings don’t go down without a fight, but the All-Star center is not getting much help. The Kings will try to snap a five-game slide when they host the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves are the perfect mark for Cousins due to their series of injuries on the inside, and Kevin Garnett (knee) and Gorgui Dieng (concussion) remain questionable for Tuesday. Starting center Nikola Pekovic (Achilles) has already been shut down for the season, and the patchwork frontcourt was worked over for 37 points and 17 rebounds by Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic in a 97-84 loss in the last game on Friday. Cousins missed out on a third straight triple-double but recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The setback clinched Sacramento’s third straight 50-loss season and sixth in the last seven campaigns.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-60): Minnesota is hurting in the backcourt as well and officially shut down point guard Ricky Rubio for the rest of the season on Sunday. “We’re hoping that rest the next month will put (Rubio) in a situation where he’s going to be pretty healthy,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders told reporters. “I don’t think anyone thought it was going to take the turn that it took. They’re trying to do some different things to see if they can get him pain-free.” The benefit to Rubio’s injury has been increased playing time for rookie Zach LaVine, who is averaging 17.4 points in the last nine games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-50): The uptick in production from Cousins has led to increased attention from defenses, and he has committed 18 turnovers in the last three games. “We’re inconsistent, and that’s probably the personality of a lot of teams that are losing games: You don’t put solid minutes on the court,” Sacramento coach George Karl told reporters. “I don’t think you have to be spectacular to be a good basketball team. You’ve got to be simple, solid and fundamental and let the game give you those explosions that come.” Cousins could get some help on Tuesday if Rudy Gay (concussion) is able to return from a three-game absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kings G Ben McLemore is averaging 17 points on 21-of-37 shooting over the last three games.

2. Minnesota F Andrew Wiggins has gone for 20 or more points in six of the last seven games.

3. Sacramento has taken three straight and five of the last seven in the series.

PREDICTION: Kings 109, Timberwolves 105