Kings victorious on historic night for league

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- On a night a small bit of NBA history was made in Sacramento, Kings forward Omri Casspi carved out a small slice of personal achievement for himself.

That it helped the Kings to a rare victory in another lost season was a small bit of satisfaction.

“At least it was a victory, that’s the most important thing,” Casspi said after his career-high 31 points helped pace Sacramento to a 116-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Sleep Train Arena on Tuesday. “It was a fun game. My teammates got me the ball, I found my rhythm early and it was good. I‘m happy it was in a win.”

Wins have been all too few for both Sacramento and Minnesota, which entered the contest with a combined 42-110 mark this season. The Kings (27-50) will miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season, while the Timberwolves (16-61) have lost at least 60 games for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

But Casspi’s hot shooting -- he made 12 of 20 shots and was 4-for-6 from 3-point range -- and a 33-point night from Rudy Gay helped the Kings build a 19-point lead fourth-quarter lead en route to snapping a five-game losing streak.

Sacramento also made history when, with 16 seconds left, they inserted center Sim Bhullar into the contest. Bhullar, who last week signed a 10-day contract, became the first player of Indian descent to appear in an NBA contest.

“I told him 2 billion (people in India) are looking up to him,” Casspi said. “I told him to enjoy the ride, be the best role model possible and have fun with it.”

Gay, back after missing three games with concussion symptoms after being injured March 30 in Houston, was 9-for-17 shooting and also pulled seven rebounds for Sacramento, which played without center DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings’ leading scorer and rebounder sat out with a sore right foot and is unlikely to play Wednesday at Utah.

“The game had a lot of flow to it, and because of that, it was probably easy for him to get shots that he liked,” Kings coach George Karl said of Gay. “He also had somewhat of a good matchup for both size-wise and post-up wise.”

Casspi surpassed his previous career-best of 24, set on Jan. 5, 2010, for the Kings against Phoenix.

Guard Kevin Martin led the Timberwolves with 37 points, matching his season-best, and also added seven assists. But he couldn’t prevent Minnesota from losing its sixth consecutive contest. The Timberwolves dressed only nine players.

Forward Andrew Wiggins, the favorite to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors, finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, and rookie forward Zach Lavine contributed 21 points and 11 assists.

“We kept on fighting back, but we just didn’t set the tone early enough,” Minnesota coach Flip Saunders said. “As bad as we played, from the perspective of not rebounding the ball well and them shooting a high percentage, basically it’s a three-possession game.”

Minnesota scored 13 straight points early in the fourth quarter to reduce a 93-74 deficit to just six points with 9:15 left. But a free throw by Kings forward Jason Thompson and short jumpers by Gay and guard Ray McCallum built the lead back to 98-88. The Timberwolves could get no closer than five points the rest of the way.

“That’s one thing about this team,” Martin said. “We’re always going to play hard. ... We’re in a turbine right now, but it’s a process.”

That run, as well as control by the Kings underneath, kept Minnesota at arm’s length. Sacramento outrebounded Minnesota 49-36, and outscored them 23-15 on second-chance points.

Former Minnesota forward Derrick Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Kings, and McCallum added 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

The Kings beat Minnesota in all three contests this season and has won four consecutive contests against the Timberwolves dating to last season.

NOTES: Sacramento improved to 4-14 without Kings C DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. Cousins must play in two of Sacramento’s final five games to avoid missing more games this season than in his first four seasons combined. Cousins, Sacramento’s leader in scoring (24.1 points per game), rebounding (12.7), steals (1.53) and blocks (1.76), has played only 59 contests this season. ... Minnesota coach Flip Saunders has not ruled out a return for F Kevin Garnett this season. Garnett (sore left knee) missed his 14th consecutive game Tuesday. ... Kings F Carl Landry sat out while serving a one-game suspension from the NBA. Landry came off the bench during a confrontation between Kings F Derrick Williams and Utah C Rudy Gobert in the fourth quarter Sunday. ... Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic, who missed his 14th straight game, will have surgery on his right Achilles tendon Wednesday. ... Cousins and F Rudy Gay, the Kings’ two leading scorers, have not been on the floor together in four straight games. Both played in only five of Sacramento’s past 14 contests.