Timberwolves top Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --- The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the road a friendly place for themselves during the NBA season’s first month, but their ascent to the .500 mark on Friday seemed to be a far bigger deal to them.

“To be considered legitimate in this league, you’ve got to get .500,” coach Sam Mitchell said after the Timberwolves (8-8) did just that, beating the Sacramento Kings 101-91 at Sleep Train Arena on Friday. “It starts there.”

Minnesota, coming off a 66-loss campaign a season ago that was the NBA’s worst, has played at a break-even clip over the first month by staking its claim as one of the league’s best road clubs. The Timberwolves won for the sixth time in eight games away from the Target Center this season; only the 17-0 Golden State Warriors, who have won all of eight of their road games, are better.

”We spent 2 1/2 weeks together in Florida during training camp,“ Mitchell said. ”

And our guys just got very comfortable playing on the road.”

Guard Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points to lead the Timberwolves, who have won three straight for the first time since February and snapped a four-game losing streak to the Kings.

“It feels good,” he said. “We’re starting to string some good games together and string some wins together. It feels really good.”

Guard Zach Lavine scored 19 points, and forward Shabazz Muhammad added 15 points for Minnesota, which won without guard Ricky Rubio and forward Nemanja Bjelica. Rubio missed the contest with soreness in his left ankle after turning it in the third quarter on Wednesday at Atlanta.

Without Rubio, Minnesota leaned heavily on guard Andre Miller, who scored 12 points and dished out four assists in 19 minutes. Miller scored eight in the second quarter, and the Timberwolves used a 20-6 run in that period to take a lead they never relinquished.

Guard Marco Belinelli scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Kings (6-11), who played their second straight game without center DeMarcus Cousins (strained back). The Kings, who won at Milwaukee without Cousins on Wednesday, fell to 1-6 without him this season.

Sacramento allowed Minnesota to convert 54 percent of its shots from the field in the first half, including 11-for-20 in the second quarter when a 20-6 Timberwolves run gave them a lead they never relinquished.

“We just don’t have a luxury with Cuz not playing to not give an effort defensively,” Kings coach George Karl said. “I thought in the second half the effort was there defensively but offensively we were just whatever, frustrated, confused.”

Sacramento guard Rajon Rondo had 16 points and 16 assists, the 10th time in his past 11 games that he’s recorded at least 10 assists. But Minnesota contained him in the fourth quarter, limiting him to three points and no assists and using forward Gorgui Dieng to stifle the pick-and-roll.

“I‘m feeling more comfortable defending it,” Dieng said. “If you can do that, then it’s going to mean more minutes on the floor.”

Center Kosta Koufos added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and forward Omri Casspi came off the bench to score 15. But forward Rudy Gay scored just two points and was only 1-for-13 shooting from the floor for the Kings.

Top overall pick, forward Karl-Anthony Towns scored five points for Minnesota, while University of Kentucky teammate and fellow rookie Willie Cauley-Stein, did not score in their first meeting against another.

The Kings momentarily rallied early late in the third quarter, scoring eight straight points to pull within 67-66 with 3:10 left. But Minnesota scored the next eight points to go back ahead 75-66, then kept the Kings at bay throughout the fourth quarter.

“We just didn’t show any urgency defensively,” Casspi said. “They got whatever they wanted.”

The Kings have won two straight without Cousins only once in the past four seasons, and that’s when they dispatched the 61-loss Los Angeles Lakers in the final two contests of last season.

NOTES: Rookie C Karl-Anthony Towns and C Willie Cauley-Stein, who spent last season at the University of Kentucky and were drafted five picks apart in the draft, squared off for the first time. Towns, the top pick in the 2015 draft, is averaging of 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 28 minutes per game for Minnesota. Cauley-Stein was averaging 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19 minutes per game for Sacramento. ... Kings F Caron Butler (left ankle) was inactive for the second straight contest and has now missed Sacramento’s past four. Butler has 11 points and 10 rebounds in 72 minutes seven contests. ... Minnesota has four players on its roster 20 years old or younger, and three of them -- Towns, G Andrew Wiggins and defending Slam Dunk champ G Zach LaVine combined to average 50.1 points and 16.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game. ... The Kings were missing either Cousins, F Rudy Gay or G Darren Collision for the ninth time in their 17 contests. The three have suited up together in only 42 of Sacramento’s 99 contests over the past two seasons.