Preview: Timberwolves at Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves seek their first 3-0 start since 2001 when they visit the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Minnesota was able to follow up a season-opening overtime win against Orlando with a statement victory over Oklahoma City on Friday, trouncing the Thunder 100-81. Kevin Love continued his solid return to the court after an injury-shortened campaign with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks should have loads of motivation after suffering a one-point loss in Chicago on a late basket by Bulls star Derrick Rose. Carmelo Anthony led the way for New York with 22 points, and rookie Tim Hardaway Jr. provided a spark off the bench with 10. Tyson Chandler had 19 rebounds for the Knicks, who entered Saturday ranked last in the NBA in scoring with just 85.5 points per game.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2-0): Love has looked every bit like a guy who was itching to return to action. He has produced 55 points and 29 rebounds in his two games while making 6-of-13 3-pointers and chipping in as part of a surprisingly stout defense. Minnesota forced 21 turnovers against the Thunder and held them to 35 percent shooting.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (1-1): The difficult setback at Chicago had a silver lining in the first action of the season for big man Amar‘e Stoudemire, who played 11 minutes as he works his way back from knee problems. However, Stoudemire is expected to sit Sunday as he is eased back into the fold by head coach Mike Woodson. Also slowly working his way back is fellow power forward Kenyon Martin, who has played just nine minutes in the first two games as he overcomes an ankle injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves C Ronny Turiaf is out indefinitely after suffering an elbow fracture on Friday.

2. Knicks SG J.R. Smith will be eligible to return from a five-game suspension Nov. 10 against San Antonio.

3. Ten of Chandler’s 25 rebounds have been on the offensive end.

PREDICTION: Knicks 96, Timberwolves 91