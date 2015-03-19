Preview: Timberwolves at Knicks

Space in the NBA’s cellar will be on the line when the New York Knicks host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The Knicks and Timberwolves are tied for the league’s worst record as they slog through dreadful seasons marked by injuries to star players. New York is coming off a stunning victory over San Antonio, but Minnesota has lost six straight overall and seven in a row on the road.

New York’s season has long been lost, especially with star Carmelo Anthony lost for the season to knee surgery, but the Knicks have split their past four games, including the 104-100 overtime win over the Spurs. “It’s a special win for the team and a good win for the fans,” guard Alexey Shved told reporters. “They saw a great game, and I hope we will show a little bit more wins.” The reeling Timberwolves had only eight available players in Wednesday’s 105-100 loss at Toronto, which dropped them to 5-28 on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-53): Minnesota’s depleted roster put up a good fight against the Raptors as Kevin Martin (37 points) and Chase Budinger (19) matched their season highs for scoring but ran out of steam. The Timberwolves got point guard Ricky Rubio (ankle) back Wednesday but remained without guard Gary Neal (ankle) and centers Kevin Garnett (knee) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle), and center Justin Hamilton (illness) also sat out. Rookie Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points in his homecoming to Toronto and has hit double digits in 14 straight games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-53): New York has struggled to find sources of offensive without Anthony, but Shved and Langston Galloway combined for 43 points against San Antonio. Center Andrea Bargnani and forward Lou Amundson each posted double-doubles against the Spurs and could be in line for another strong performance if Minnesota’s frontcourt remains depleted. Shved, who played his first two seasons for Minnesota, has averaged 14 points in 13 games since the Knicks acquired him from Houston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota coach Flip Saunders missed the Toronto game while visiting his ailing father in Cleveland, but he is expected to rejoin the team in New York.

2. The Knicks are 3-34 when allowing 100 or more points, and two of the three wins have come in overtime.

3. The Timberwolves won the first meeting this season, 115-99 on Nov. 19 in Minnesota, and are trying to take the season series from the Knicks for the first time since 2006-07.

PREDICTION: Knicks 101, Timberwolves 99