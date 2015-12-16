Preview: Timberwolves at Knicks

The New York Knicks broke a four-game losing streak in their last outing and look to win a second straight contest when they host the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. New York squeezed out a 112-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, while Minnesota has dropped seven of its last eight games after losing 112-100 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves have allowed an average of 112 points over their last six games and gave a really poor effort Tuesday as Denver shot 56.2 percent from the field and made 10-of-18 from 3-point range. “We’re not doing our job,” point guard Ricky Rubio said afterward. “On defense, we’re kind of lazy now and we’re losing games that we should be winning.” The Knicks figure to be well-rested as they haven’t played since forward Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 37 points in the win over Portland. Anthony is averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds over the last two games after he averaged 15.7 points on 15-of-46 shooting over the previous three games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (9-15): The latest defeat has Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell on the brink of changing the starting lineup. He didn’t specify what changes he was considering but did discuss that the defense has played poorly since shooting guard Kevin Martin moved into the starting lineup in place of small forward Tayshaun Prince. “I want to sleep on it and make sure,” Mitchell told reporters. “After a game you lose to a team that you beat on their floor and they come back on a back-to-back and just soundly whip us, for me we’ve lost 15 games but this is probably the most disappointing.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS (11-14): Rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis has been sensational over the first 22 games but struggled badly on the three-game road swing and averaged just 5.7 points on 6-of-25 shooting. Porzingis missed all six of his shots while going scoreless against Portland and admitted the travel demands have affected him. “It’s tough for sure, but I got to get used to it,” Porzingis told reporters. “That’s the schedule and I know the team needs me every night. I‘m just happy that when I wasn’t there, they still managed to win games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Martin averaged 29.5 points as the Timberwolves swept both of last season’s meetings.

2. New York backup PF Kyle O‘Quinn received more playing time with Porzingis struggling and averaged 9.7 points (on 11-of-15 shooting) and 6.3 rebounds on the three-game road trip.

3. Minnesota backup PG Zach LaVine is averaging 17 points with three 20-point outings during the last five games.

PREDICTION: Knicks 113, Timberwolves 105