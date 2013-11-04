Timberwolves 109, Knicks 100: Kevin Love had 34 points and 15 rebounds and Kevin Martin scored 30 points as visiting Minnesota improved to 3-0 for the first time in 12 years.

Nikola Pekovic collected 11 points and 12 boards for the Timberwolves, who opened a 40-19 lead after one quarter before hanging on to snap a three-game slide at New York. Ricky Rubio contributed 10 assists for Minnesota.

Carmelo Anthony had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Metta World Peace chipped in 17 points off the bench for the Knicks. Raymond Felton handed out 12 assists but missed each of his three 3-point attempts, part of a 9-for-32 showing from behind the arc for New York.

Anthony scored inside to give the Knicks an early 11-8 lead before Minnesota responded with a stunning 32-8 run in the final seven minutes of the first quarter. Love had 13 points in the burst and converted a three-point play late in the second to make it 64-44.

The Knicks trailed by 15 entering the fourth but opened it on a 10-2 run, and when Anthony and Iman Shumpert hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the stanza the deficit was down to 100-98. Martin hit a technical free throw moments later and then buried a big 3-pointer before Love’s jumper with 3:18 to go made it 106-98.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Knicks F Amar‘e Stoudemire missed the game as he is eased back into action after knee surgery. ... Minnesota made 29 free throws, compared to 11 for New York. ... Martin made all five of his 3-point attempts.