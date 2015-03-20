Timberwolves rally in OT to defeat Knicks

Trailing by one point. Ten seconds remaining in overtime in one of the National Basketball Association’s most hallowed venues.

Hardly the time and place to have a rookie on the foul line, right?

Not if you’re Minnesota Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders.

“He’s one guy you probably don’t mind having on the line at that time,” Saunders said after rookie guard Zach LaVine made four free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime, to lead the Timberwolves to a 95-92 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“He made four big free throws. One thing that everyone knows is that he has big confidence in his abilities.”

LaVine finished with 20 points for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Still, the Timberwolves (15-53) have lost eight of 10.

“(The win is) huge for us,” said Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 20 points. Wolves guard Kevin Martin led all scorers with 22 points. Center Gorgui Dieng had 19 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Timberwolves at Knicks

“It gives us confidence. Overtime is not always the best team winning but whoever wants it more. We came out aggressive like we wanted it and came out with the win.”

The Timberwolves swept the season series. Minnesota routed the Knicks 115-99 on Nov. 19 at Target Center.

New York fell to a league-worst 15-53 with the loss. The Knicks will visit the 76ers on Friday night. Philadelphia’s 16-52 mark is third worst in the NBA. Minnesota is off until Sunday, when it plays host to the Charlotte Hornets.

“In the first half, our guys brought the right energy and just the level of desire to win the game right from the start,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said. “I thought we just kind of coasted through the motions a little bit tonight when you’re mind is not completely engaged it’s hard to get your mind in the right state. I thought that had a lot to do with our guys trying to find their rhythm.”

Guard Langston Galloway led New York with 21 points, and guard Alexey Shved finished with 20. Center Andrea Bargnani had 14, but he missed all six shots he took in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a last-gasp attempt at the end of overtime. Guard Shane Larkin added 10 points.

“I was one of the options,” Bargnani said. “There were a few seconds and it was the last try. We missed a few shots in overtime.”

With Minnesota trailing 92-91 and 10.7 seconds left in overtime, LaVine was fouled by Galloway. The rookie made the two free throws to put the Wolves ahead 93-92. After Shved missed a layup, LaVine was fouled by Galloway, and he again made two free throws to seal the win.

“I pride myself on being a good free-throw shooter and I don’t miss in that situation,” LaVine said.

Galloway drilled an elbow 3-pointer with 1:42 left in overtime to put New York ahead 92-90. The basket was the culmination of a sequence that began with Wiggins’ rejection of Shved’s lane floater.

Wiggins made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 92-91, setting the stage for LaVine.

“I told the guys I‘m proud of them,” Saunders said. “Our young guys made plays down the stretch.”

While neither team will be awarded a Tony for its performance, the fourth quarter provided plenty of drama in a city known for theatrics.

Larkin’s off-balance fadeaway jumper as the shot clock expired with 2:33 left put the Knicks ahead 83-81. Sixteen seconds after Larkin’s jumper, Martin hit one of his own to tie the game at 83-83, and Wiggins’ layup with 61 seconds left put the Timberwolves up 85-83.

Shved made two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining to tie the score at 85. The game went to overtime after Martin missed a foul-line-extended jumper at the end of regulation.

“We definitely grinded it out tonight,” Minnesota forward Chase Budinger said. “We got the stops that we needed and executed on offense.”

NOTES: New York G Jose Calderon missed his 12th straight game with a sore left Achilles. Calderon has not participated in any basketball activities, but coach Derek Fisher hopes he can return before the season ends. ... The Knicks signed F Ricky Ledo to a 10-day contract after he averaged 15.1 points in 26 games for Texas in the NBA Development League. Ledo did not play, though. ... Minnesota was granted a hardship roster exception from the NBA and used it to sign G Sean Kilpatrick to a 10-day contract. He played 10 scoreless minutes Thursday. In 42 games with Delaware and Santa Cruz of the D-League, Kilpatrick averaged 13.3 points. Kilpatrick was the 24th player to play for Minnesota this season, extending the team’s record for most players to appear in a season. ... Rookie F Andrew Wiggins and G Zach LaVine made their first appearances in New York since winning MVP of the Rising Stars Game and the slam dunk contest, respectively, during last month’s All-Star weekend. ... Minnesota only had eight players available to play, the league minimum. ... Dieng set a career high with six blocked shots. ... Neither team shot well from behind the arc. New York only made 4-of-20 from 3, while Minnesota missed 10-of-12 3-point attempts. ... The teams combined for 31 turnovers. ... Minnesota only recorded 12 assists on 34 field goals. ... The Timberwolves made 25-of-30 from the foul line. ...New York out-rebounded Minnesota 49-43. ... New York F Cleanthony Early (sprained left ankle) and G Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained right wrist) did not play.