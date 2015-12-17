Afflalo helps Knicks pull out win over Timberwolves

NEW YORK -- New York Knicks rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis has been the newcomer fan favorite at Madison Square Garden, but free-agent acquisition Arron Afflalo made his case Wednesday in the Knicks’ 107-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Afflalo, an eight-year pro acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers, poured in 29 points and was clutch from the line down the stretch as the Knicks let a 20-point lead shrink to single digits late in the game.

The shooting guard was 8-for-8 from the line in the last two minutes for the Knicks (12-14), scoring 12 of his team’s 29 fourth-quarter points.

It was the second time this season Afflalo led New York in scoring.

“I‘m trying to play within the rhythm of our offense and take advantage of some of the double teams and the way we moved the ball,” Afflalo said. “The goal is to be efficient. It is not always about volume. Sometimes it is about taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Forward Carmelo Anthony recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing a season-best 15 rebounds. He fell one assist shy of a triple-double.

The Knicks posted a team-high 28 assists, with 10 players registering at least one assist.

Rookie center Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota (9-16), losers of four straight games, with 25 points and tied for the team high with 10 rebounds. Guard Anthony Wiggins scored 23 points despite having a poor shooting night (8-for-22), and guard Zach LaVine added 19 points off the bench.

Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and eight steals.

Towns was playing his first NBA game in the metropolitan area, 50 miles away from where he grew up in Piscataway, N.J.

“I took it all in before warmups, during pregame shoot-around,” said Towns of playing at the Garden. “I just looked around and soaked it all in and said, ‘Wow. I‘m playing as an NBA player at Madison Square Garden and I‘m home.’ It was an amazing feeling.”

Porzingis, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for November, broke out of his three-game, Western Conference-road-trip slump by scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking a season-high seven shots. The 7-foot-3 Latvian scored 17 points on 6-of-25 shooting in the road games against Utah, Sacramento and Portland.

The Knicks sealed the win by going 12-for-12 from the line in the last two minutes. In addition to Afflalo’s marksmanship, Anthony was 4-for-4.

A conventional three-point play from Towns with 11.4 seconds left cut New York’s lead to 103-100 before Afflalo sank two free throws with 10 seconds to go to push the margin to five.

LaVine buried a 3-pointer to draw Minnesota (9-16) within 101-97 with 21 seconds left before Anthony sank two free throws a second later for a 103-97 cushion.

Minnesota got to within 78-72 early in the fourth before the Knicks went on a 6-0 run for an 84-72 cushion, Afflalo scoring four of those points on jumpers.

The Timberwolves clawed back into the game in the third quarter, cutting the Knicks’ 20-point halftime lead to 78-70. Minnesota outscored New York 30-18 in the third behind eight points each from Towns and LaVine.

Towns struggled in the first half, making just three of his nine shots from the floor and committing two turnovers. Minnesota failed to make any of its seven 3-pointers and shot only 33 percent from the field.

”The problem with us is sometimes we need to start playing 48 straight minutes,“ Towns said. ”We seem to like playing catch-up.

“The shots were going to fall. It doesn’t matter what you do in the first half. It matters what you do in the second half.”

The Knicks pulled away midway through the second quarter, breaking a 34-34 tie by going on a 26-6 run to end the quarter. Afflalo tossed in 11 points and Porzingis blocked two shots and grabbed three rebounds in the sequence.

NOTES: Minnesota was without G Kevin Martin (bruised right wrist) and C Nikola Pekovic (right Achilles tendon). ... G Cleanthony Early was inactive for the Knicks. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony received the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of his generosity and dedication to empowering children and families in need. He recently brightened the holidays for 800 Bronx families, providing them with healthy food, personal-care items and much-needed living essentials. ... Minnesota is receiving nearly 50 points per game from players age 20 or younger, the highest total in the league.